The 5 biggest changes the new Pet Sematary movie makes to the book

This weekend, a new film adaptation of one of Stephen King's most popular books hits theaters. Starring Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow, and Jeté Laurence, Pet Sematary makes a few huge changes from the original novel.

Whereas the 1989 film stayed fairly faithful to King’s original book, this new version literally flips the script in a few very specific ways. Do all the changes result in a scarier story? Only hardcore King fans — and Stephen King himself — know for sure.

Here a the five biggest changes from Pet Sematary the book and the new Pet Sematary movie.

**SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers ahead for all versions of Pet Sematary!**