New trailer for Pixar's Soul shows off the 'Great Before' and now we want to see the after

As if the wait for Pixar's Soul didn't seem long enough already, the studio has released a second trailer for the upcoming film — and with it, a tantalizing glimpse of some as yet unseen footage.

Soul tells the story of Joe Gardner (voiced by Spider-man 3's Jamie Foxx), a struggling middle school music teacher, who manages to secure his dream job: playing the piano in the band of one of his favorite jazz legends, only to fall down an uncovered manhole shortly thereafter. Joe's soul manages to escape the afterlife and finds himself in the "Great Before," the place where souls get their personalities and quirks before eventually being born. Unfortunately for him, the only way back to Earth is to help the young soul he's been assigned to mentor, the stubborn and precocious 22 (voiced by Megamind's Tina Fey), who wants nothing to do with the human world that Joe's so desperate to get back to. However, the pair are forced to work together when they accidentally transport themselves back to Earth, setting them off on the next stage of their journey.

Check out the new trailer below:

Video of Disney and Pixar’s Soul | Official Trailer 2 | Disney+

The new trailer (below) reveals more of the Great Before than seen before, including some of the "counsellors" who help wrangle all the new young souls — not unlike cosmic kindergarten teachers. We also get an even better look at the "accountant" tasked with searching out the missing soul that never quite made it to the Afterlife (aka Joe).

Besides Foxx and Fey, the film also stars Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon), Angela Bassett (Avengers: Endgame), Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer), Richard Ayoade (The Mandalorian), Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok), Alice Braga (Elysium), Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show), Wes Studi (Penny Dreadful), Fortune Feimster (Life in Pieces), and Zenobia Shroff (The Affair).

Soul — directed by Pete Docter (Inside Out) and Kemp Powers (Star Trek: Discovery), and produced by Dana Murray (Inside Out) — comes out Christmas Day on Disney+. Depending on the availability of the streaming platform in international markets, it may be released in theaters.