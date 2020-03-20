Project Blue Book showrunner teases a showdown in the Season 2 finale: Watch

After a season of major cases from Area 51 to Roswell to the Skinwalker Ranch, Project Blue Book didn't hold back in its sophomore season. Our SYFY WIRE Project Blue Book official podcast has been there for every episode, as we will be for the big finale, "Operation Mainbrace."

But who can wait until next Tuesday?

We can't, so we got showrunner/executive producer Sean Jablonski to provide us an exclusive clip from the Project Blue Book Season 2 finale, above. In it, General Harding (Neal McDonough) and General Valentine (Michael Harney) bring Mimi Hynek (Laura Mennell) into the office and ask for her help in confronting superspy Susie Miller (Ksenia Solo). Still reeling from finding out Susie was snooping on her family and taking advantage of what she thought was a real friendship, Mimi's definitely got some deep feelings about the whole situation.

Be afraid, Susie. Be afraid.

We asked Jablonski to set up what's to come in that moment, considering it's been two episodes since Susie's real motives were revealed to Mimi, Quinn (Michael Malarkey), and Hynek (Aidan Gillen). And it's the first time Mimi is going to see Susie since the betrayal.

Laura Mennell as Mimi Hynek and Ksenia Solo as Susie Miller in Project Blue Book (Credit: HISTORY)

"It felt important to me that Mimi show a side of her that we hadn't seen before," Jablonski says of Mimi's reaction in that scene with the Generals. "In my mind, that had to do with locating the anger and rage she felt at not just the betrayal Susie showed her, but the realization that Susie put her entire family in jeopardy. For me, as a father, that has to be unforgivable."

As teased in the preview for "Operation Mainbrace," the rest of the episode finds Hynek and Quinn on the open ocean with the Navy investigating an occurrence brought to their attention by Sen. John F. Kennedy (Caspar Phillipson). Jablonski says they were inspired by several classic pieces of media in conceptualizing the episode, from James Cameron's The Abyss to Herman Melville's Moby Dick.

"The mantra we kept repeating was that we wanted 'scope' and that the ep should feel 'like a movie,'" Jablonski says of the finale. "To that end, we wrote a script that asked for everything: an entire NATO fleet, UFOs coming out of the water, helicopters, submarines, etc. ... And because of our amazing production designer, [the] art department and VFX were able to achieve it. In the end, I feel like we really did something special and delivered a blockbuster movie on the small screen. It's an episode I'm very proud of."

To see the fruits of their labor, tune to HISTORY at 10 p.m. ET for the Project Blue Book Season 2 finale. Our SYFY WIRE Project Blue Book official podcast will drop right after at 11 p.m. ET wherever you get your podcasts. And in the meantime, binge-listen our entire season of fantastic guests on the podcast right now.