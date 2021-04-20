First Look: Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook return to 'Harrow County' in new Dark Horse Comics miniseries

Mired in more bewitched southern gothic horrors, a new Harrow County miniseries spinoff is poised to unleash a fresh four-part supernatural project with the arrival this summer of Dark Horse Comics' Tales from Harrow County: Fair Folk and SYFY WIRE is conjuring up an exclusive first look at the atmospheric premiere issue covers.

Writer Cullen Bunn and artist Tyler Crook's original Harrow County carved out a cult following when the Eisner Award-nominated series first struck the stands back in 2015 and ran for 32 issues until 2018. Now Bernice Anderson's disturbing yarn continues in an all-new limited series penned by Cullen Bunn and illustrated by newbie artist Emily Schnall.

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

The plot finds Bernice fresh off the loss of her goblin friend to a bizarre portal. She must weigh her responsibilities as protector of Harrow County with her desire to get her close companion back safely.

However, the past weighs heavily and the fair folk use Bernice's memories as a weapon against her. Furthermore, something infinitely more disastrous than she could have ever feared might be lurking around the corner.

"It's been too long since we've visited Harrow," admits co-creator Cullen Bunn in an official statement. "But I'm so glad that this is the story that will welcome us back! There's a big world to be explored, and this time around we're delving into the realm of the fey folk as much as the realm of the haints. We're going to answer a few questions, too, such as how Bernice dealt with her dear friend Emmy leaving. This time out, we're joined by Emily Schnall, who fits right in among the good folks of Harrow. I absolutely love her version of these characters, and I think longtime fans of the book will love her work, too!"

Co-creator Tyler Crook is eager to head back to Harrow County and its collection of strange inhabitants.

"I'm so glad that we get to continue the adventures of Bernice and all the other haints and people of that accursed place," Crook adds.

"I have been a fan of Emily Schnall's work for a number of years now and I am so excited that she agreed to draw this miniseries. She has such a great sense of nature and horror. She brings so much emotion to the characters and really shines at bringing out the right tone for the story. She's the perfect artist for Tales from Harrow County. And of course, Cullen is killing it as usual; writing a story that is creepy, scary and full of heart."

Credit: Dark Horse Comics

Rising star artist Emily Schnall is thrilled to dive into this unsettling story and be a part of Tales from Harrow County.

"It's such a rich world that Cullen and Tyler have created, and I feel so lucky to take a trip to Harrow with them," she said in a Dark Horse statement. "Cullen's writing is a joy to work with as an artist–– he does such a fantastic job with tone and creating a sense of place. The atmosphere of Harrow is so full of horror and mystery, which is a space I love to work in.

"Tyler created a gorgeous, textural world for the series— I cannot get enough of his watercolors— and it's been a welcome opportunity to break out my own brushes and paint palettes. Most of my work is digital these days, but my first love was ink and watercolor. Another love of mine is illustrating monsters, and this story does not disappoint. I had a great time designing new creatures and drawing some familiar friends. So everyone should get ready for haints and fair folk galore!"

Dark Horse Comics' Tales from Harrow County: Fair Folk #1 arrives in comic shops on July 21, 2021.