WIRE Buzz: Riverdale's Luke Perry tribute, an Orville comic book, more

The creators behind Riverdale continue to pay loving tribute to their recently departed cast member, Luke Perry. Perry, who played Archie’s father, Fred Andrews, on the hit CW series, died Monday morning from complications connected to a stroke. He was 52.

Production on Riverdale was halted Monday morning and remained shut down for two days as the cast and crew mourned their costar. Filming resumed Wednesday.

Wednesday’s episode, which was the first Riverdale episode to air following the actor’s death, ended with an “In Memoriam” card dedicated to Perry.

On his Instagram page, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a group cast photo featuring Perry, along with a note announcing that all episodes will be dedicated to the late actor for the rest of the series’ run.

“Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always,” wrote Aguirre-Sacasa. “Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best--helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

A report from Deadline has speculated that Riverdale’s writers are believed to have revised scripts for the remaining Season 3 episodes while production was suspended. We’ve asked reps from The CW for any confirmation on this.

Video of Riverdale Cast Talks The Occult, The Serpents And Karaoke | NYCC 2018 | SYFY WIRE

In much more upbeat news, the crew of The Orville is boldly going making its foray into the world of comics.

This summer, Dark Horse Comics will debut a four-issue comic book series based on Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi dramedy series. First announced by The Hollywood Reporter, the Orville comic will take place between the Fox show’s first and second seasons and be split into two two-issue storylines.

Dark Horse Comics

Written by series executive producer and writer David A. Goodman, with art from David Cabeza and colorist Michael Atiyeh, the first of the two storylines, “New Beginnings,” sees Ed and Gordon’s journey to a fleet conference interrupted by a distress call from what appears to be a Union ship that’s older than a century, while Kelly has to intercede in a domestic dispute on board the Orville as Bortus plans to enroll his child in school despite their young age.

The second story, “The Word of Avis,” begins in Issue #3, as the ship discovers what appears to be a Union ship headed toward Krill space — but the reality is far more complicated and dangerous.

The first issue of The Orville hits comic book stores July 17.

And finally, we may have some good news for fans of The Walking Dead who miss Lauren Cohan’s portrayal of Maggie Greene. Although the character was written out of the series in Season 9, Cohan has suggested that she may not be done with the role just yet.

While appearing on the talk show Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps asked Cohen if she missed playing Maggie, to which the actor teased: “I do, but I’m not done.”

“We’re hoping we go back. It’s just trying to live in the unknown... ing, the unknowing,” Cohan added.

Check out the whole interview below.

Video of Lauren Cohan Teases Return to &quot;The Walking Dead&quot; | Busy Tonight | E!

Cohan left TWD to take on another role in ABC’s action-comedy Whiskey Cavalier.

She didn’t provide too many details, but the idea that Cohan may return was floated almost as soon as it was announced that she would leave. Following TWD's midseason finale, showrunner Angela Kang and CCO Scott Gimple wrote in a joint statement that although “Maggie’s last episode... was 905... it isn’t the end of Maggie’s story. We love Lauren Cohan and hope to have her back on the big program and/or beyond, and we have built a story to service that.”