Latest Stories

sarah paulson 1
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: American Horror Story S10 reveals cast; No Time to Die is longest Bond; more
Star Wars The High Republic
Tag: Comics
Star Wars: The High Republic will change the way we look at Jedi for the better
Bearded Fireworm
Tag: Science
Stay the heck away from this bearded fireworm reeled in by a brave Texas angler
Debate Club DCEU
Tag: Movies
Debate Club: The 5 best DCEU movies, from Aquaman to Wonder Woman
Rumble header
More info i
Source: Paramount
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: Rumble debuts kaiju wrestling trailer; Mulan's hardcore auditions; A24 horror

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 26, 2020

Pacific Rim, meet WWE. The latest animation from Paramount blends the kaiju of Guillermo del Toro’s Godzilla-loving monster movie with the over-the-top fandom of professional wrestling. That’s Rumble, starring Terry Crews as a giant fishy monster called Tentacular who’s dominating the monster wrestling circuit. 

Now, in the first trailer for director Hamish Grieve’s film, fans can see the underdog (and his coach) after the monstrous belt. Winnie (Geraldine Viswanathan) is out to take Will Arnett’s furry beast from chubby zero to fight night hero.

More Trailers

The Green Knight
The Green Knight: Dev Patel is a medieval legend in first mind-bending trailer for A24 film
Anthony Mackie Altered Carbon Season 2
Altered Carbon S2: Anthony Mackie sleeves up for bloody carnage in full trailer

Take a look:

The sci-fi adjacent film (Winnie’s on some kind of hoverbike?) heavily references Dirty Dancing in its first clip, which also has the musical sensibilities of Space Jam on steroids. The animated monster comedy also boasts a cast including Roman Reigns, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz, and Michael Buffer.

Oh, and there’s a poster:

Rumble Poster

Source: Paramount

Rumble shakes and quakes its way into theaters on Jan. 29, 2021.

Next, the process to become the live-action representation of Disney’s Mulan was even harder than most fans might think. It wasn’t just a matter of competition: it was a matter of pure exertion.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director Niki Caro talked about the exhaustive process of casting Liu Yifei as the legendary titular hero in this latest live-action Disney adaptation. "She's a needle in a haystack, but we were going to find her," Caro said. "It's impossible to make this movie without this person." The actress needed to be tough, English-speaking, Chinese, and with a grasp of martial arts. That’s a big ask.

In fact, the search went on so long that Disney delayed the movie years past its original November 2018 release date, until finally Liu (who had been busy with a TV show) was able to audition.

"I was determined that whoever played Mulan was not going to be fragile and feminine," Caro explained. "She had to pass as a man in a man's army." So the audition became a bit more like basic training for the army: Caro and a trainer made Liu and other actresses go through an hour-and-a-half workout session “with extreme cardio and weight exercises” to assess their physical abilities. 

Liu passed the tests. Other hopefuls did not. "Boy, did they flame out," Caro laughed. The star of Mulan impressed her director because she "never complained once, never said, 'I can't.' She went to her limits." Maybe she’ll be doing that musical pole-climbing scene for real? Either way, now Liu will soon be masquerading as a man to save her people, bringing the source material back to the big screen.

Mulan allows Liu to show her stuff when it hits theaters on March 27.

Finally, Saint Maud — the A24 horror that’s also writer/director Rose Glass’s directorial debut — has dropped a new trailer teasing its combination of nursing horror, religious horror, and psychedelic freakout.

Check it out:

Starring Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle, this spooky tonal mix serves up mortification of the flesh and medical power all packed into a thrilling two-hander between these two women. And, wait, does it seemingly end with the nurse’s self-immolation? This movie looks like Midsommar meets Misery and this trailer only makes things look even freakier.

Saint Maud comes for us all when the film hits theaters on April 3.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Rumble
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Saint Maud
Tag: Mulan

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker