Sam Raimi teases another Evil Dead movie: 'We're working on ideas right now'

Just when you think the Evil Dead series is out for the count, it staggers back up and gets ready for another round of supernatural horror-comedy. Many fans thought that Starz axing Ash vs Evil Dead after three seasons was the final nail in the franchise's live-action coffin, but that doesn't seem to be the case. According to creator Sam Raimi, a brand-new film installment may very well be in the cards.

"I’d love to make another one. I don’t think TV is in its future but we’re talking about — Bruce [Campbell], Rob [Tapert] and myself — one or two different ways to go for the next movie," the Spider-Man filmmaker told Bloody Disgusting. "We’d like to make another Evil Dead feature and in fact we’re working on some ideas right now."

Credit: Universal Pictures

Hopefully, this does come to pass, but don't be shocked if it doesn't. Why? Well, Campbell has said multiple times in the past that he's done playing Ash in the live-action space. Back in May, the beloved B-movie actor clarified his "retirement" status from the franchise following the cancelation of Ash vs Evil Dead.

"I’m still doing video games, I’m doing voices for Ash. I’m just not going to grovel in the blood anymore," he said. "I’m retiring from certain types of roles, ones that require looking at tennis balls on sticks... [Fans are] going to see different versions, they’re going to be seeing more Evil Dead, too. We’re not done with the Evil Dead saga, [there are] more stories to tell."

Of course, that hasn't stopped Raimi from pushing Campbell to come out of retirement for one more adventure. And even without Campbell, there's the rebooted Evil Dead universe they could still play around in, too.

"I would be thrilled if Bruce Campbell changed his mind about retirement, would come back for the original Evil Dead line,” Raimi added during his chat with Bloody Disgusting. “But if not, I’m very happy to work with, if Fede [Álvarez] would come back and make the sequel … but he’s such a big shot now. He’s so successful, an artist in demand, that I don’t think he’d want to do that ... there’s also a third possibility we’re talking about ... I think you may see some action on the Evil Dead movie in the next six months,” Raimi concluded.

Credit: New Line Cinema

Álvarez, of course, helmed the 2013 remake of Raimi's 1981 original. Making $97.5 million against a $17 million budget, the movie was generally well-received by critics and holds a 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. During the interview, Raimi seemed to confirm that the events of the remake didn't re-write the original universe, but occured within a different "corner" of it.

Campbell is definitely voicing Ash for an upcoming video game set in the franchise's universe, although not many details about the title are known at this time. He also currently hosts the Ripley's Believe It or Not! revival series on the Travel Channel.