SDCC 2019: Everything we know about Riverdale Season 4

Last season on Riverdale, the core four made a pact. Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead vowed to enjoy their senior year. Then a flashforward showed us how that worked out. Archie and the girls stripped to their underwear and burned their bloody clothes and Jughead’s iconic cap. Then Betty said that they should leave separately so they don’t get caught. The key takeaway is that someone is dead. But is it their good friend, Jughead?

SYFY WIRE went to Riverdale's SDCC panel for answers, and we’re sharing everything we know about Season 4 in one of our final Comic-Con videos! First off, we don’t really think the show is going to kill off Cole Sprouse’s Jughead. That said, we’re clearly meant to fear for Jughead’s safety. But think about it, we only see Jughead’s bloody clothes. Either Archie and the gals are doing Jughead a solid, or the real victim was wearing Jughead’s outfit for some reason.

The producers of the series also reiterated their plans to address the death of Luke Perry, who played Archie’s father, Fred Andrews. Shannen Doherty, Perry’s friend and ex-Beverly Hills 90210 co-star, will also make a guest appearance in an episode to honor Perry. Additionally, Molly Ringwald is joining the cast full time as Archie’s mother, Mary Andrews. So Archie won’t be without a parent for long.

Additionally, former Dawson’s Creek star Kerr Smith is joining Riverdale Season 4 as Principal Honey. Somehow, we suspect that he won’t be making life easy for Archie and friends.

For more Riverdale Season 4 details, check out the full video!