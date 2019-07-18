Rounding up all of the new trailers that debuted at SDCC

One of the best places to get a look at new trailers for both movies and television is San Diego Comic-Con. 2019 has been no different, with exciting new trailers popping up every day.
Can't be at the con in person? Not a problem— you can still watch the trailers. We're going to make it even easier for you and gather all of the new trailers in one place. That place, of course, is right here. From It: Chapter Two to His Dark Materials, we've got it all.
As the convention continues, we'll continue to update this list as more trailers continue to be added to the pile of riches. Get comfortable and get watching!
His Dark Materials
We've gotten a few looks at the BBC and HBO's epic adaptation of Philip Pullman's fantasy trilogy, but nothing as big as this. Here, we finally get to see the epic scope of the series, but we also hear some of the characters speak for the first time. James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Cosmo, and Dafne Keen all get their moments to shine— and oh yeah, we also get a great look at Iorek Byrnison, an armored polar bear.
It: Chapter Two
Are you ready for more Pennywise? We hope so, because he's back in this new trailer and he's creepier than ever. Not only do you get more Pennywise with this trailer, you get the adult versions of all of the main characters from It: Chapter One. Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and the rest of the adult Losers are all put through the ringer here, and a screaming Beverly completely covered in blood has us cowering in utter horror.
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — End of Season 6
There are only four episodes left in the penultimate season of this Marvel sensation, and we want to savor every one of them. On the other hand, this trailer makes us want to down all four eps as quickly as possible. Promising intriguing answers to the Coulson/Sarge storyline (as well as the overall mysteries of Season 6), we are already on the edge of our seats. What exactly is the deal here? We have no idea, but we trust that our favorite agents will be able to figure it out.
Top Gun: Maverick
Who saw this coming? Everyone was just sitting there in Hall H, expecting literally anything else, when Tom Cruise just waltzes in and pops this baby on the big screen. Unexpected, but hardly unwelcome. By the time the classic Top Gun theme started playing in the middle of this trailer, we were all right back in the danger zone. No Iceman in sight, but we do get Ed Harris and some volleyball. Also, Maverick might be a Game of Thrones fan— he all but quotes Arya Stark at the end with the line, "...but not today."
