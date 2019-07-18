Rounding up all of the new trailers that debuted at SDCC

One of the best places to get a look at new trailers for both movies and television is San Diego Comic-Con. 2019 has been no different, with exciting new trailers popping up every day.

Can't be at the con in person? Not a problem— you can still watch the trailers. We're going to make it even easier for you and gather all of the new trailers in one place. That place, of course, is right here. From It: Chapter Two to His Dark Materials, we've got it all.

As the convention continues, we'll continue to update this list as more trailers continue to be added to the pile of riches. Get comfortable and get watching!