Modern reimagining of '80s cult classic 'Slumber Party Massacre' slashing onto SYFY in late 2021

Get your sleeping bag and toothbrush ready. SYFY has partnered with Shout! Studios for a modern reimagining of the 1982 slasher cult classic, Slumber Party Massacre. The first movie was helmed by Amy Holden Jones and spawned a trilogy of films, as well as a pair of spinoff franchises: Sorority House Massacre and Cheerleader Massacre.

The updated take on the Roger Corman-produced original wrapped principal photography in South Africa last month and is scheduled to air on SYFY later this year. Shout! is handling worldwide sales and distribution across several different platforms.

Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie) directed Slumber Party Massacre, working off a screenplay by Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs Evil Dead). Blue Ice Pictures (Vagrant Queen) is producing the feature along with executive producers Brent Haynes, Bob Emmer, Garson Foos, and Jordan Fields. There's no word on specific plot details, but if the title is anything to go by, you can expect a harmless teenage slumber party to devolve into absolute carnage. It doesn't get any simpler than that, folks!

Video of The Slumber Party Massacre (1982) - Official Trailer (NSFW)

“We’re thrilled to partner with SYFY on Slumber Party Massacre. Ever since we acquired the New Horizon Picture library, encompassing 270 Roger Corman films, we’ve been looking for opportunities to co-develop new content and remakes. We look forward to combining our efforts and hope this is just the start of a long and rewarding relationship,” Shout! founders and CEOs Emmer and Foos said in a joint statement.

“Remaking one of the seminal films of Roger Corman and Amy Holden Jones’ early work is exciting and audacious," added Haynes, who also serves as Shout's Head of Original Content Development. "But there are no better hands in which to place this challenge to Danishka Esterhazy, Suzanne Keilly, and the team at Blue Ice Pictures. Their creative vision will both honor the Corman ethos and captivate today’s audiences."