SNL parodies Infinity War and Baby Yoda during Scarlett Johansson's sixth time as host

Scarlett Johansson (known for playing Nathasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the MCU) had serious Infinity War flashbacks during her sixth time as host of Saturday Night Live last night. Her monologue began as an innocent Christmas-themed sketch with Aidy Bryant playing Johansson's old Elf on a Shelf. Things took a MARVEL-ous turn when Aidy and the rest of the show's cast began to turn into floating piles of dust.

Taking up the role of Nick Fury, Kenan Thompson showed up on the main stage to inform ScarJo (who is engaged to Weekend Update's Colin Jost) that Thanos wasn't behind the latest Snap-related deaths. Instead, we learn that Pete Davidson purchased the Infinity Gauntlet on eBay and was abusing its infinite power to kill off his fellow co-stars.

While Nathasha died during the events of Avengers: Endgame, she will return in her own movie, Black Widow, which opens in theaters on May 1, 2020. Set after Civil War (but before Infinity War) the movie was directed by Cate Shortland and co-stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, and William Hurt.

With a ton of buzz surrounding The Mandalorian on Disney+, SNL also took the time to poke fun at the pop culture phenomenon that is Baby Yoda. The Star Wars character (played by Kyle Mooney) showed up during Weekend Update to discuss his meteoric rise to fame with Michael Che.

Appearing in his orb-like baby carriage from the show, Baby Yoda emulated the antics of a cocky young celebrity and broached the subject of his new line of merchandise since Mandalorian fans are looking forward to scooping up official "BY" merch for the holiday season and beyond.

And it's not like his fictional over-cofidence is misplaced. After all, nearly every person on the planet with a beating heart finds the non-verbal alien irresistibly adorable. Talking about his all-star friends, SNL's version of The Child name-dropped Timothee Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, and (for some strange reason) the two dudes from the Sonic commercials.

Only two episodes remain for Season 1 of The Mandalorian. Season 2 is already filming.