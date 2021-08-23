'You ain't ready!': Did Tom Holland just react to that alleged trailer leak of Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Marvel's current wall-crawler, Tom Holland, may have weighed in on that alleged trailer leak making the rounds for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which took the internet by storm late Sunday evening across multiple social media platforms. Posting on his Instagram story early Monday morning, Holland typed out three cryptic words: "You ain't ready!"

Now, that could mean a multitude of things, but given the buzz surrounding the purported footage, odds are very good that Holland is gearing up fans for an official trailer drop. After all, this is the guy who described the project as "the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made." If the leak was indeed legitimate — and that is a big if of course — then Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios pretty much have no choice, but to lean into the conversation before it burns itself out. For months, memes and discussions about a blatant lack of a first trailer have made the rounds on every social media platform under the sun — and news of the leak has only brought that dialogue to a fever pitch.

Directed by the returning Jon Watts, No Way Home is expected to lean into the multiversal hijinks already established in WandaVision and Loki. Not only is Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) part of the ensemble cast, but the story is also set to feature the return of previous Spidey villains from other dimensions — Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) among them.

Fans are even keeping their fingers crossed for cameos from the iterations of Peter Parker played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. However, zealous theories for WandaVision and the other MCU shows on Disney+ have proved time and again that viewers shouldn't expect too much, lest their hopes be dashed. So, fingers remain crossed — but no word on if the Spidey-verse will pay off.

As of right now, Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled for theatrical release on Friday, Dec. 17. With Venom: Let There Be Carnage constantly kicking its debut down the lane in the wake of rising COVID cases (it's now set for October 15), there remains a very real possibility that Holland's third solo outing as Marvel's friendly neighborhood hero could be postponed by a few weeks or even months if the rest of the calendar keeps delaying out. But like most things, that's up to the pandemic more than anything else.