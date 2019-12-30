Latest Stories

WWTD_BEST-CHRIS-Decade_RV_V1
Tag: Fangrrls
The decade-long power ranking of the Chrises
David Harbour Jim Hopper Stranger Things
Tag: Movies
Genre franchises dominated top streamers, authors, and more in 2019
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Tag: TV
Splash down with a first look at Nickelodeon's SpongeBob appreciation special
Ninja Scroll
Tag: Movies
WTF Moments: When Ninja Scroll drowned a villain in molten gold
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
More info i
Credit: Nickelodeon
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Splash down with a first look at Nickelodeon's SpongeBob appreciation special

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Dec 30, 2019

Are ya ready, kids?!

Nickelodeon is showing its appreciation for SpongeBob and the rest of Bikini Bottom in a televised special in early January: SpongeBob Appreciation Day: Patchy’s Beach Bash! Hosted by the yellow sponge's No. 1 fan, Patchy the Pirate (Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob), the event features such celebrity guests as pop sensation Meghan Trainor, NBA superstar Anthony Davis, cult movie star Jon Heder (Blades of Glory), and actor Rob Riggle (21 Jump Street).

“I’ve always been a big fan of SpongeBob SquarePants, so appearing in this special, was a fun opportunity. Especially having the chance to work alongside Meghan Trainor," Davis tells SYFY WIRE.

While Nick has been tightly guarding the half-hour variety program like Mr. Krabs guards the top-secret Krabby Patty formula, SYFY WIRE was able to reel in a handful of exclusive stills from the highly anticipated beach party, which is being held on the iconic deserted island located right above Bikini Bottom.

SpongeBob Appreciation Day

Credit: Nickelodeon

SpongeBob Appreciation Day

Credit: Nickelodeon

 

SpongeBob Appreciation Day

Credit: Nickelodeon

SpongeBob Appreciation Day

Credit: Nickelodeon

Nick is also hosting the SpongeBob SmartyPants Challenge, "a week-long event where trivia questions will appear over SpongeBob SquarePants episodes on-air, syncing with Nickelodeon’s Screens Up! companion app," per the official description. "The challenge runs between today and Saturday, January 4. Fans can test their water-logged knowledge with 200 SpongeBob-themed questions with each response gaining a special message from fan-favorite characters.

The popular animated series turned 20 this year and is looking forward to the release of its third feature-length film, Sponge on the Run, in late May of 2020. Sadly, the world lost creator Stephen Hillenburg in November of 2018.

"I just remember when [Stephen] had me come over," Kenny said at SDCC 2019, recalling how they talked about pitching the show to Nickelodeon, and him seeing the initial artwork. "It turned into this thing that conquered the world. Talk about the power of ideas ... About four seasons in, I was resigned to the fact that Tom Kenny was just SpongeBob’s host body."

SpongeBob Appreciation Day: Patchy’s Beach Bash! makes port on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. EST. Encore showings will air at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Whet (pun intended) your appetite with all of the first-look images from the upcoming special in the media gallery below!

SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
SpongeBob Appreciation Day
Credit: Nickelodeon
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: SpongeBob SquarePants
Tag: Nickelodeon
Tag: Tom Kenny

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker