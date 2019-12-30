Splash down with a first look at Nickelodeon's SpongeBob appreciation special

Are ya ready, kids?!

Nickelodeon is showing its appreciation for SpongeBob and the rest of Bikini Bottom in a televised special in early January: SpongeBob Appreciation Day: Patchy’s Beach Bash! Hosted by the yellow sponge's No. 1 fan, Patchy the Pirate (Tom Kenny, the voice of SpongeBob), the event features such celebrity guests as pop sensation Meghan Trainor, NBA superstar Anthony Davis, cult movie star Jon Heder (Blades of Glory), and actor Rob Riggle (21 Jump Street).

“I’ve always been a big fan of SpongeBob SquarePants, so appearing in this special, was a fun opportunity. Especially having the chance to work alongside Meghan Trainor," Davis tells SYFY WIRE.

While Nick has been tightly guarding the half-hour variety program like Mr. Krabs guards the top-secret Krabby Patty formula, SYFY WIRE was able to reel in a handful of exclusive stills from the highly anticipated beach party, which is being held on the iconic deserted island located right above Bikini Bottom.

Nick is also hosting the SpongeBob SmartyPants Challenge, "a week-long event where trivia questions will appear over SpongeBob SquarePants episodes on-air, syncing with Nickelodeon’s Screens Up! companion app," per the official description. "The challenge runs between today and Saturday, January 4. Fans can test their water-logged knowledge with 200 SpongeBob-themed questions with each response gaining a special message from fan-favorite characters.

The popular animated series turned 20 this year and is looking forward to the release of its third feature-length film, Sponge on the Run, in late May of 2020. Sadly, the world lost creator Stephen Hillenburg in November of 2018.

"I just remember when [Stephen] had me come over," Kenny said at SDCC 2019, recalling how they talked about pitching the show to Nickelodeon, and him seeing the initial artwork. "It turned into this thing that conquered the world. Talk about the power of ideas ... About four seasons in, I was resigned to the fact that Tom Kenny was just SpongeBob’s host body."

SpongeBob Appreciation Day: Patchy’s Beach Bash! makes port on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. EST. Encore showings will air at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

