3 ways Star Trek history always repeats itself

If you’ve been following the development of Discovery from the beginning, then you know that the creative team behind the series has changed. A lot.

Initially created by beloved writer and producer Bryan Fuller, Star Trek: Discovery lost Fuller as its showrunner well before the series as we know it took shape. Since then, Alex Kurtzman has served as showrunner, though, for all of Season 1, the de facto showrunners were Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts. During Season 2 production, both Berg and Harberts were fired by CBS, which left Kurtzman as the showrunner along with Heather Kadin. For Season 3, Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise will be Discovery's showrunners.

DISCO haters might claim this creative changeover is the very reason why the newest Trek seems uneven at times. But this kind of thing happens on literally every version of Star Trek and has since the original series.

After Gene L. Coon left after Season 2, original series creator Gene Roddenberry also left in the third season of the original series and was notoriously replaced by Fred Freiberger in 1968. The early seasons of The Next Generation also saw a lot of writer and producer changeover; Robert Lewin left before Season 2 started and was replaced by Maurice Hurley, who was eventually replaced by Michael Piller for Season 3.

Relatively speaking, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine had less turnover with producers than other Treks, but Ira Steven Behr's promotion in Season 3 certainly changed the direction of the show forever. Voyager and Enterprise also saw a ton of behind-the-scenes changes in the late '90s, notably the departure of Voyager co-creator Jeri Taylor prior to Season 4. With Enterprise, the showrunner for Season 4 was Manny Cotto, who brought a totally fresh vision to the show that even series co-creator Brannon Braga has retroactively complimented.

The point? No matter which Star Trek TV series is your favorite, there has been a revolving door of writers and producers on every single one of them.