WIRE Buzz: Supernatural creator reaches out to super-fan Stacey Abrams; Netflix tests TV channel; In the Earth

While the news has been dominated with politics as Supernatural heads towards its end, it's the combination of politics and the long-running CW series that has made for one of the day's most heart-warming connections. Georgia politician, gubernatorial nominee, and Supernatural fan Stacey Abrams is having a big week, what with the election and the third-to-last episode of Supernatural - but what made it even bigger was the Supernatural family responding to her affection in kind.

Series creator Eric Kripke tweeted out his response to the news that Abrams was a super-fan, which was disclosed in an interview with Time back in 2018. With the series coming to an end, the interview quote has been floating back around social media, eventually leading to Kripke reaching out to the politician.

Take a look:

"Hi @staceyabrams. I'm the creator of #Supernatural & we're honored you dig the show," Kripke writes. "YOU SAVED THE WORLD FOR REAL. If you want ANYTHING #SPN, reach out, its the least we could do. Thanks for all you do, the #SPNFamily is proud to have you!"

Abrams unfortunately won't be making a cameo in the series, because there's just two more episodes left of the 15th and final season. Maybe for the reunion special?

Next, Netflix changed how fans watch TV...and now it might be helping them get back to how things used to be.

Indiewire reports that Netflix is testing something called Direct, which would be a linear channel (AKA conventional TV that just plays a set of programming in order) filled with films and TV available on Netflix. Basically, if fans can't decide on something to watch after scrolling through Netflix's massive library, they can just pop on Direct and see what's playing there in real time. Right now, the test is underway in France for the month - expanding across that country in December because of "the consumption of traditional TV [in France]."

“Many viewers like the idea of programming that doesn’t require them to choose what they are going to watch," Netflix said in a statement. “Whether you are lacking inspiration or whether you are discovering Netflix for the first time, you could let yourself be guided for the first time without having to choose a particular title and let yourself be surprised by the diversity of Netflix’s library." Would you use a Netflix TV channel?

Finally, Ben Wheatley — who aims to tackle the Tomb Raider sequel — has wrapped production on a horror movie that was filming in secret.

Deadline reports that In the Earth, a film about a deadly virus, has completed its production. The movie stars Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Hayley Squires, and Reece Shearsmith as the story tracks a scientist and park scout going into the forest on "a routine equipment run"...and everything goes wrong along the way. The timely-sounding film shot entirely during the coronavirus pandemic, with Neon funding and producing the movie.

In the Earth looks to hit theaters in 2021.