Tomb Raider 2 nabs director Ben Wheatley and 2021 release date
Jacob Oller
Sep 4, 2019
Alicia Vikander to go monster hunting in Ben Wheatley’s Freakshift
Nathalie Caron
Mar 20, 2017
Tom Hiddleston to reunite with High-Rise director for Frank Miller's Hard Boiled
Nathalie Caron
Nov 22, 2016
New trailer arrives for film of J.G. Ballard's dystopian High-Rise
Don Kaye
Jan 7, 2016
