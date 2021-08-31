SYFY's original series 'Astrid & Lilly Save the World' casts its monster-butt-kicking heroes

In the world of SYFY's upcoming original series Astrid & Lilly Save the World, high school's horrors are a bit more literal than most of us are used to. Here there be actual monsters from another dimension to take down.

The good news is that we've found our heroes in Samantha Aucoin and Jana Morrison. Aucoin will play Lilly, who is sweet-natured and intuitive with a passion for investigative photography; Morrison will play Astrid, who is bold and unfiltered with a knack for "sciencey" gadgets.

Together, their friendship proves that being classically unpopular is actually pretty damn cool.

Because let's be honest: High school is hard enough when you're different. But when these outcast BFFs accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. It's up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.

The 10-episode series from creators and executive producers Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone — who also wrote the pilot episode — is set to start production this fall.

"This world isn't just made up of one type of person and representation on screen matters," Stehman and Van Stone said in a joint statement. "Astrid and Lilly will hopefully help remind us that heroes come from all walks of life. There's an effervescent charm to Jana and Samantha that immediately captivated us, and their chemistry was undeniable. We can't wait to see these talented actresses take on the roles of Astrid and Lilly to save the world!"

As for our heroes themselves: Aucoin is a singer, songwriter, and actress from Beeton, Toronto, who began her acting career playing lead roles in local plays and is making her TV debut with Astrid & Lilly Save the World. Her recording debut was on the album What is Christmas For. Currently writing original music for herself and others, she wrote and recorded the power anthem "Hip Hop, Santa Bop." Morrison is a Filipino-Canadian multidisciplinary artist hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba. Now based in Vancouver, she studied at The Canadian College of Performing Arts. She was recognized for her work in the British Columbia arts community and was awarded the Pro-Art Early Career Artist Award in 2020. Recent credits include NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Hallmark's Master of the Heart and Chesapeake Shores.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World is executive produced by Stehman and Van Stone, along with Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, and Samantha Levine. Blue Ice Pictures will produce.