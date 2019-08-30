Latest Stories

Chosen One of the Day: Miss Griffith from Suspiria
The Day the Moon ate Saturn
Second trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate highlights new bots played by Mackenzie Davis and Gabriel Luna
Geeking out with the Mets at Citi Field
Credit: Paramount Pictures
Josh Weiss
Aug 30, 2019
Paramount pulled a real sneaky one this morning by releasing the second trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, but we're not complaining. The latest batch of mechanoid footage is awesome, and decides to put the spotlight on two franchise newcomers: Grace (Mackenzie Davis), a half-human, half-robot warrior sent to protect a young woman targeted for assassination, Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes); and Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna), a never-before-seen model of Terminator that can straight up perform mitosis and split itself into two equally deadly killing machines.

Of course, the big names in this movie are Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger who are coming back to play Sarah Connor and the T-800 respectively. Despite their uneasy alliance and ultimate pseudo-friendship in 1991's Judgement Day, Sarah still plans to kill Arnie's good-intentioned robot once the world is once again safe from the robo-pocalypse. Even Edward Furlong is coming back to play John Connor, but sadly, the new trailer doesn't give us a glimpse of the character.

Check it out below:

As you can see, the great Linda Hamilton will never not be a total badass, especially when she's casually uttering one of the most iconic lines in the series: "I'll be back." Like James Cameron, this is her first involvement with a Terminator film since T2: Judgement Day. Cameron returns as an executive producer and even helped come up with the story that formed the basis for the screenplay by David S. Goyer (Batman v Superman), Justin Rhodes (RoboCop Returns), and Billy Ray (Overlord).

During a recent interview with Deadline, Cameron stated that if Dark Fate performs well at the box office, then we'll get a new trilogy.

"We rolled up our sleeves and started to break out the story and when we got a handle on something we looked at it as a three-film arc, so there is a greater story there to be told," he said. "If we get fortunate enough to make some money with Dark Fate we know exactly where we can go with the subsequent films."

Here's a new poster for your troubles as well:

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Credit: Paramoun Pictures

 

Diego Boneta (Monster Hunter) rounds out the principal cast as Dani's brother, Miguel.

Directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool), Terminator: Dark Fate opens in theaters everywhere Friday, Nov. 1.

