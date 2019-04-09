The 25 gnarliest deaths on Game of Thrones

When you play the Game of Thrones, you win or you die. And, well, over the past seven seasons, there have been a lot more losers than there have been winners.

Before Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on April 14 and ushers in more bloodshed, let's give some of the deceased a consolation prize. These are the 25 best deaths in Game of Thrones, partially because of how important or shocking they all were, but mostly just based on how gnarly and memorable the kill was.