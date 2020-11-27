Not the blooper you're looking for! The Mandalorian digitally removes "Jeans Guy"

It's been one week since eagle-eyed viewers discovered an unexpected blooper on The Mandalorian, as a regular-clothed member of the crew was spotted in the background of one of the scenes of the hit Disney+ TV series.

However, despite "Jeans Guy" quickly becoming a bit of an Internet sensation, the production gaffe — which even appeared in production stills for the series — has since been digitally removed from the episode by the streamer and Lucasfilm.

The mistake had previously occurred during the fourth episode of Season 2, titled "Chapter 2: The Seige," in a scene that sees the trio of Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and the Mandalorian himself (Pedro Pascal) get into a shootout with a pair of scientists who are trying to delete some incriminating data from the mainframe of an Imperial outpost on Nevarro. It's since been compared to the infamous Starbucks coffee cup gaffe on the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones, in which a lone drink in a signature container from the global coffee chain managed to find its way into the final cut of the episode.

But that's not the only thing that caught the attention of fans last episode as this season continues to unfold with one big reveal after another. Before viewers ever discovered the real name of Baby Yoda the Child this week — and were treated to an appearance from a long-awaited Star Wars fan favorite — they'd already been graced with the presence of fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze, as Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) reprised the role she originated in Star Wars: The Clone Wars with her character now making the jump to live-action. Not to mention the particularly scene-stealing cable-knit threads of a Mon Calamari dock worker!

Episodes 1-5 of The Mandalorian's second season are now streaming on Disney+, with new episodes flying onto the streaming platform on Fridays.