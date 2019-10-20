Latest Stories

The Martian
Tag: Science
The Martian is getting eerily real, because Earth crops can actually grow in lunar and Martian soil
GotG
Tag: Movies
James Gunn defends Marvel movies again, this time against Francis Ford Coppola
The Mandalorian
Tag: TV
'Completely amazing': First reax to The Mandalorian on Disney+ are out of this galaxy
Maleficent Mistress of Evil
Tag: Movies
Box office: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil bewitches the top spot with $36 million, knocks Joker to second place
The Mandalorian
More info i
Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney
Tag: TV
Tag: News

'Completely amazing': First reax to The Mandalorian on Disney+ are out of this galaxy

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Oct 20, 2019

This weekend, members of the press got to view the first half-hour of The Mandalorian, and their initial reactions are very promising for the live-action Star Wars series that premieres on Disney+ in just a few weeks. We do need to underscore the fact that they only saw 30 minutes of an episode, but even with such a small taste of the highly-anticipated project, they were able to discern that executive producers, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, have made the real deal.

Taking place after Return of the Jedi and before The Force Awakens, The Mandalorian is basically a space western, following the adventures of a lone gunslinger (Pedro Pascal) operating outside the purview of the fledgling New Republic. Pascal is just one sliver of the program's ensemble cast, which is comprised of: Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi.

"I saw the movies in the movie theater as a child. We were the first generation with all of the toys and the bedsheets. To have someone as brilliant as Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to invite me into project of theirs that is breaking new ground ... I'm in good company," Pascal told us in August at the D23 Expo in California.

Based on the tweets below, you can expect some great production values and plenty of callbacks to the original trilogy like Scout Troopers and possibly, the laughing Muppet in Jabba's Palace known as Salacious Crumb. 

Season 1 of The Mandalorian debuts the same day as Disney+, Tuesday, Nov. 12. While the series will normally air one episode a week like traditional TV shows do, its worldwide premiere will reward fans with two episodes on the 12th.

A second season is already in production.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Lucasfilm
Tag: Jon Favreau

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: