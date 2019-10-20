'Completely amazing': First reax to The Mandalorian on Disney+ are out of this galaxy

This weekend, members of the press got to view the first half-hour of The Mandalorian, and their initial reactions are very promising for the live-action Star Wars series that premieres on Disney+ in just a few weeks. We do need to underscore the fact that they only saw 30 minutes of an episode, but even with such a small taste of the highly-anticipated project, they were able to discern that executive producers, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, have made the real deal.

Taking place after Return of the Jedi and before The Force Awakens, The Mandalorian is basically a space western, following the adventures of a lone gunslinger (Pedro Pascal) operating outside the purview of the fledgling New Republic. Pascal is just one sliver of the program's ensemble cast, which is comprised of: Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi.

"I saw the movies in the movie theater as a child. We were the first generation with all of the toys and the bedsheets. To have someone as brilliant as Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to invite me into project of theirs that is breaking new ground ... I'm in good company," Pascal told us in August at the D23 Expo in California.

Based on the tweets below, you can expect some great production values and plenty of callbacks to the original trilogy like Scout Troopers and possibly, the laughing Muppet in Jabba's Palace known as Salacious Crumb.

Season 1 of The Mandalorian debuts the same day as Disney+, Tuesday, Nov. 12. While the series will normally air one episode a week like traditional TV shows do, its worldwide premiere will reward fans with two episodes on the 12th.

A second season is already in production.