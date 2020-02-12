The one with Birds of Prey [Strong Female Characters #74]

Latest Stories

If you're still listening to the bangers of the Birds of Prey soundtrack on repeat, chances are you'll be interested in checking out the latest episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast. 

This week, we're teaming up to discuss Harley Quinn's emancipation alongside fellow badasses Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya, and Cassandra Cain — and, with Valentine's Day around the corner, we're taking some of those classic comic relationships to task. MJ and Pete, Batman and Catwoman, Cyclops and Jean Gray — no one is safe. Listen to the episode below!

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

