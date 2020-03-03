Latest Stories

JJ Abrams Katie McGrath
Tag: Movies
Abrams' $500M Warner Bros. deal has first film in supernatural western 'The Pinkerton'
Star Trek Online Legacy Starfleet
Tag: Games
Gaming: FFVII demo dazzles; Star Trek Online gets nostalgic; Half-Life trailers
The Other Lamb hed
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Other Lamb trailer; Cirque du Soleil & Disney's Drawn to Life; The Brides expands cast
Person reading with book lights
Tag: Fangrrls
Eight YA sci-fi and fantasy novels to pick up this March
The Other Lamb hed
More info i
Source: IFC
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: The Other Lamb trailer; Cirque du Soleil & Disney's Drawn to Life; The Brides expands cast

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 3, 2020

Nothing like a horrific sex cult to start the day, which is how The Other Lamb’s first trailer bursts onto the scene. Starring Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones, The Haunting of Hill House) as the seductive, sleazy leader Shepherd and Raffey Cassidy (The Killing of a Sacred Deer) as the teenaged Selah who’s lived in the cult her entire life, The Other Lamb is part bloody coming-of-age nightmare and part twisty brainwashing thriller.

From Polish director Małgorzata Szumowska and writer C.S. McMullen, the upcoming IFC release’s first trailer is already ramping up the terror as Selah becomes more and more disillusioned with her isolated, sheltered life.

More Trailers

Candyman 2020
Jordan Peele's Candyman sequel buzzes up first creepy, killer trailer
The Green Knight
The Green Knight: Dev Patel is a medieval legend in first mind-bending trailer for A24 film

Take a look:

Stabbing/crushing people seems like a natural course of action when your entire life has been spent, along with your sisterwives/mothers, in strange subservience to one man in the middle of the woods. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year to positive reviews, which praised the beautiful imagery and haunting, painful depictions of cult life. 

The Other Lamb hits theaters and VOD on April 3.

Next, fans can watch a more lighthearted video — this time melding the timeless animation of Disney with the bonkers real-world antics of Cirque du Soleil. The two cross over in “Drawn to Life,” a collaboration coming to Walt Disney World later this spring highlighting Disney classics on stage. Now the show has offered up a video sneak peek behind the scenes at the story — and performances — that will make up the spectacle.

Check it out:

Basically, it’s like that Looney Tunes short “Duck Amuck” where an animator’s creation springs to life from their pen. This time, however, it’s Pinocchio, Donald Duck, Tarzan, Peter Pan, and Goofy ambulating through these acrobats’ antics — all scored to Edvard Grieg's classic Suite No. 1, Op. 46 - I. Morning Mood.

“Drawn to Life” will run from March 20 to Sept. 30.

Finally, an upcoming ABC pilot all about Dracula’s brides has rounded out its cast (but not its fangs). Only a day after it was reported that Gina Torres would lead The Brides as the leader of the vampire’s matrimonial pack, Riverdale writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and director Maggie Kiley’s sexy, soapy potential series has announced another bride to accompany her in all things dark and immortal.

TVLine reports that Katherine Reis (Claws) will play the bloodsucker’s youngest bride, Lily Stevens. She’s an aspiring singer who, in true soap fashion, is already entangled with someone else. This time, it’s a reporter that proves more of a threat to her sister-bride happiness than her past in Jack the Ripper’s London.

The cast is also adding the bride-adjacent character of model Justine Strang (I Am Not Okay With This’ Sophia Tatum) who is linked to Dracula in her own right before running into his as-yet-uncast middle bride (and modeling agent) Renée Pélagie. Torres’ character has complications of her own, with real estate mogul Roland Grant (Chris Mason) joining the roster to throw various wrenches into the world of Dracula and, presumably, his various castles. Or condos, since The Brides is a contemporary update to the tale.

There’s no timeline yet for the ABC pilot.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Brides
Tag: The Other Lamb
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Walt Disney World

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker