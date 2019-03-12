The turtles come to Gotham in first trailer for Batman vs. TMNT animated film

Last month, we showed you the first images from Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a new animated crossover film from Warner Bros. Animation and Nickelodeon that's exactly what it sounds like. Now, the first thrilling trailer for this much-anticipated meetup is finally here, and there are turtles in Gotham City.

Based on the crossover comics by James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II, Batman vs. TMNT features the Heroes in a Half Shell arriving in Gotham City through some sort of dimensional shenanigans to pursue the Foot Clan and their activities there. Of course, Batgirl and Robin eventually catch wind of this, and let the Dark Knight know.

Batman being Batman, he's immediately suspicious of the Turtles, while the Turtles themselves have already made an impression on Gotham's villains. As Shredder teams up with Ra's al Ghul to let all of the city's most dangerous supercriminals out of prison, the Turtles must convince Batman that they're on the same side, even if he's not making that particularly easy for them. Batman's face when he realizes who he's facing is worth the price of admission all by itself.

Video of BATMAN VS. TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES Official Trailer [HD] Darren Criss, Tara Strong

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stars Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Origins) as both Batman and the Joker (the first actor ever to take on both roles in one project), Darren Criss (the Emmy-winning star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Raphael, Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) as Michelangelo, Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) as Donatello, Eric Bauza (The Woody Woodpecker Show) as Leonardo, Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Batgirl, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as the Penguin, John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) as Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (The Powerpuff Girls) as both Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!) as Bane, and Cas Anvar (The Expanse) as Ra's al Ghul.

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arrives on Blu-ray and digital this spring.