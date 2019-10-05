The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang confirms Season 11

The Walking Dead will spend at least one more year fighting for survival in the zombie apocalypse. Just one day before the show is set to premiere its 10th season on AMC, showrunner Angela Kang announced that Season 11 is already on the way.

Kang made the announcement during The Walking Dead's franchise panel at New York Comic Con Saturday, setting the stage for another year of ambitious storytelling even as the franchise is preparing to deploy a second spinoff series along with a series of movies starring former Walking Dead series lead, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Season 9 of The Walking Dead was a major transitional period for the series, and covered both the departure of Rick Grimes and a time jump that established a new status quo for the series' surviving stars. It also introduced the Whisperers and their terrifying leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton). Season 10 will feature even more upheaval as the Whisperer War gets underway, and will mark the departure of another of the series' major characters, Michonne (Danai Gurira). As is always the case with The Walking Dead, no one is necessarily safe, so it'll be exciting to see what kind of world Season 10 leaves behind for Season 11 to pick up..

