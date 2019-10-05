Latest Stories

Snowpiercer TBS
Tag: TV
NYCC: Snowpiercer will focus on 'rebellion, revolution and resistance'
Joaquin Phoenix Joker
Tag: Movies
Joker's cinematographer responds to controversy: Movies don't cause violence
The Walking Dead Series 3
Tag: TV
NYCC: The Walking Dead's third series teases 'new world' of survivors in first trailer
Expanse_S4_05891RC
Tag: TV
The Expanse's fourth season goes through the Gate with NYCC premiere
The Walking Dead Season 10 Carol and Daryl
More info i
AMC
Tag: TV
Tag: News

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang confirms Season 11

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Oct 5, 2019
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now

The Walking Dead will spend at least one more year fighting for survival in the zombie apocalypse. Just one day before the show is set to premiere its 10th season on AMC, showrunner Angela Kang announced that Season 11 is already on the way. 

Kang made the announcement during The Walking Dead's franchise panel at New York Comic Con Saturday, setting the stage for another year of ambitious storytelling even as the franchise is preparing to deploy a second spinoff series along with a series of movies starring former Walking Dead series lead, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). 

More The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Series 3
First images from new The Walking Dead spinoff rise from the ashes of the zombie apocalypse
Walking Dead Hero
Millions of Chinese zombies rise in Wesley Chu's Walking Dead novel, Typhoon

Season 9 of The Walking Dead was a major transitional period for the series, and covered both the departure of Rick Grimes and a time jump that established a new status quo for the series' surviving stars. It also introduced the Whisperers and their terrifying leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton). Season 10 will feature even more upheaval as the Whisperer War gets underway, and will mark the departure of another of the series' major characters, Michonne (Danai Gurira). As is always the case with The Walking Dead, no one is necessarily safe, so it'll be exciting to see what kind of world Season 10 leaves behind for Season 11 to pick up.. 

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_
SYFY-NYCC-2019_Right-Rail-Promo_Wide__
Watch Live Now
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: Angela Kang
Tag: New York Comic Con 2019
Tag: NYCC 2019
Tag: CONS

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: