The Week in Geek: Spider-Man avoids disaster and dinosaurs return to Jurassic World

It's the end of another week. Not sure how things are by you, but, it was in the low 80s basically every day in New York. Just summer-hot in the final week of September. Anybody else getting the impression that we're just literally in the Bad Place? This is a news round-up related question, honestly.

On that note, let's talk about the news. How about that news! We've got shows coming back, we've got shows that will never happen at all, there's Star Wars news, there's Spider-Man news, there are things afoot of a Jurassic nature. A very intense week!

Here they are: the five biggest stories from... The Week in Geek!

THE JURASSIC GANG'S ALL HERE

You remember those Jurassic World movies? They've got dinosaurs in them? People get pretty hyped about the dinosaurs, but, also, are pretty good overall with the leads who are not dinosaurs, those being Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. But in the second of those Jurassic World movies, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, into our lives fell someone else: Jeff Goldblum.

Now whatever goodwill people have towards Jurassic World, magnify that many times over and you begin to approach the "that's my childhood, man" levels of love that people have for the original Jurassic Park. Those are the people's favorite dinosaurs. Also: people like the actors from that first movie, too. Ipso facto, Jeff Goldblum, who played Dr. Ian Malcolm (the chaos math guy) and showed up for, like, five minutes or so in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Now the people are ravenous. They want more.

And life, ah... finds a way. Lo and behold, this week we find out both Sam Neill and Laura Dern, who played Grant and Ellie in Jurassic Park, are returning along with Goldblum for Jurassic World 3: Even Fallener Kingdom (that's what we're gonna call it for the time being).

Unlike Goldblum's cameo last time, apparently, all three actors will reportedly have sizable roles in the third Jurassic World movie, which is coming out on June 11, 2021. So there's still a long time to wait, but hey, now we can speculate over what Grant and Ellie were doing this whole time! Digging up bones, probably. Ellie has a quality Insta following, I bet, and Grant is very jealous but also pretends he never wants to do anything for the 'gram. Can't wait for this to be a major plot point in the upcoming feature film about dinosaurs.

REUNITED AND SPIDEY FEELS SO GOOD

Hey, remember how upset we all were about those two billionaire corporate parents, Sony and Disney, not being able to work out custody of their sweet baby boy, Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man? Remember how our fears were meant to be assuaged by Sony's promises of an exciting new Spider-Verse that doesn't need the Avengers at all? And then news broke that Sony is reportedly making a Madame Web movie and we were all not assuaged at all?

Well, good news, everyone! Sony and Disney worked it out. Kevin Feige will produce the next Spider-Man movie alongside Sony producer, Amy Pascal. The unnamed threequel has director Jon Watts back to finish his Spidey trilogy, and a tentative release date of July 16, 2021.

Not only does this mean that we get more Spider-Man movies within the continuity of the MCU, but it also means Spidey will be able to continue appearing in other movies within the MCU. Added bonus: it sounds like Tom Holland's Peter Parker might actually start showing up in other Sony movies, too. So he's going to be a very busy boy.

There are lots of rumors about how the deal finally came together. Word on the street is that Disney has gone from receiving 5 percent of box office earnings to 25 percent. So if you're happy about the news, imagine how happy all those people who will be making even more money feel right now. Speaking of which, here's what Kevin Feige had to say:

"I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold."

Anyway, we can all breathe a sigh of relief. A deep, relaxing, no Madame Web sigh of relief.

HULU IS A GHOST RIDER NO MORE

What a weird, strange trip it's been for Ghost Rider adaptations. First, he's Nicolas Cage. Then he's on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. And then he was getting his own television series with the same actor from AOS, Gabriel Luna, but on Hulu this time. In fact, there was maybe going to be a whole host of supernatural characters coming to Hulu. It seemed like Hulu was going to be the place for the more adult Marvel TV stuff, while the more all-ages fare was going to reside at Disney+.

Well, throw that whole concept into the sea, because this week it was announced that creative differences will prevent the Ghost Rider Hulu series from moving forward. Luna confirmed the cancellation on Instagram. Ghost Rider didn't even get to be filmed!

There are a lot of rumors about the behind-the-scenes politics of what really happened. Like with the Sony/Disney split over-Spider-Man, there's a lot of talk that this relates to what Kevin Feige wants for Ghost Rider. If we hear about an MCU Ghost Rider movie in the next year, well then I guess we'll have our answer. Maybe the plan is to team Ghost Rider up with the forthcoming Blade stuff. Who knows.

For now, Ghost Rider's flaming skull has gone dark.

KEVIN FEIGE IS GOING TO MAKE A STAR WAR

Speaking of Kevin Feige, it was announced this week that he's going to produce a Star Wars movie. Yes, he and Kathleen Kennedy will be joining up to expand the Star Wars universe now that the Skywalker saga is reaching its close.

Naturally, this has raised a lot of questions. Is Feige making one movie or is he making a trilogy of his own? Is Feige taking over for Kathleen Kennedy because of his massive success with the MCU? What's happening with Rian Johnson's trilogy and will it be influenced by Feige's involvement? But the biggest question relates to who will star in this one movie we know is currently planned. Feige supposedly went on record saying there was a specific performer he wanted to star in his Star Wars movie. And then, late Thursday, Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, tweeted out a photo suggesting that maybe she is the someone Feige is referring to.

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but let's maybe all keep our Midi-chlorians in our pants for the time being. Brie Larson likes Star Wars. That's all the photo means. Unless she's going to play Mara Jade. Which... maybe? Who knows! All we do know is that one of the most powerful men in Hollywood has entered the Star Wars arena and he will likely have a profound influence on it.

THE GOOD PLACE RETURNS FOR FINAL FORKING SEASON

Obviously the biggest story of the week is that The Good Place began its fourth and final season. The episode was very Derek. Lots of things to appreciate: translucent baby elephants revealing awkward facts, "Semi-Charmed Life" by Third Eye Blind, an old lady punching people in the face like it's the inverse of that scene from Captain Marvel in which Carol punches an old lady in the face... it was a big debut.

But, spoilers, the big rumor going around the old water cooler is that the episode ended with Michael being replaced by another demon in a Michael suit! Le gasp! And maybe something is also up with Janet! Le gasp part deux! Also, obviously Eleanor is struggling with Chidi not remembering her. As promised last season, we are embracing the pandamonium with a Derek-like tenacity.

And that's it, Dereks! Your Week in Geek is over. Go in peace. Let us know what you made of these stories and what stories grabbed your attention.

