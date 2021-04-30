Thor's 10 greatest MCU moments for his 10-year MCU anniversary

Ten years ago on May 2, the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced us to our favorite hammer-swinging Asgardian, Thor Odinson. As played by Chris Hemsworth in his self-titled first film, Thor was charismatic but impulsive, and eager to wield his legendary hammer Mjolnir in battle, no matter the cost. Seven MCU films later (eight if you count end-credit scenes), the God of Thunder’s journey has turned him into the nobler, wiser, but thankfully no less snarky leader we know and love today.

Thor was released in a time long before multiverses and made-for-streaming Marvel series. We had no idea of the emotional turmoil the MCU would put us through (and did anyone else forget that Darcy Lewis, WandaVision astrophysicist extraordinaire, started out as a political science major?). As the fourth film in Marvel’s Phase One, Thor fared well at the box office (to the tune of $181,030,624) and received fairly positive reviews. Audience enthusiasm for the warrior grew over time, however, as each sequel outperformed its predecessor.

As for the Asgardian Prince-turned-King himself, Deadline reported in 2009 that Hemsworth not only wasn’t the obvious choice to be cast as Thor, but that he was actually initially passed over before his rep convinced Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to give him one more try. Then, Hemsworth himself wasn’t sold on the gig. As he told The Sydney Morning Herald years later, the six-picture superhero deal sounded like “a lot.” Thankfully, the Nine Realms aligned for this perfect casting, and Marvel learned that with Hemsworth at the helm, they had lightning in a bottle.

To celebrate 10 years of Thor, we’ve combed through the MCU for Thor’s 10 best moments, with an eye on epic scenes and character growth throughout his hero’s journey.