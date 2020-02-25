Latest Stories

Apu The Simpsons
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: The Simpsons' Hank Azaria talks stepping down from Apu. Plus, Indiana Jones 5, more
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Muncher action figure
Tag: Movies
Meet the new Slimer! Ghostbusters: Afterlife scares up first look at new spook Muncher
Carmen Sandiego in To Steal or Not to Steal on Netflix
Tag: TV
Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego sets Bandersnatch-style choose your own adventure
Toy Masters edible toys hero
Tag: Videos
Yum Yum what? 7 weird toys you can actually eat!
Jason Todd Titans
More info i
Credit: DC Universe
Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Titans: Explore the dark side of Jason Todd in exclusive S2 home release featurette

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 25, 2020

Arriving on home video next week, Season 2 of DC Universe's Titans comes with all 13 episodes, as well as a behind-the-scenes featurette that explores the character of Jason Todd — aka "the new Robin" — both in the show and in the comics.

SYFY WIRE is excited to debut an exclusive snippet from Jason Todd: Fate by the Fans, where Greg Walker (executive producer), Bryan Hill (executive story editor), Dan DiDio (former DC co-publisher), and Denny O'Neill (former DC editor) talk about how Jason was not able to live up to the standard of Robin that Dick Grayson had first set as Batman's original protégée. They also touch on how Todd became a much darker and more violent version of the Caped Crusader's iconic sidekick.

"Those are big shoes to fill," says Hill in the video below.

Watch now:

In the live-action series, Todd is portrayed by Curran Walters (Supergirl). His predecessor, Dick Grayson (aka "Nightwing"), is played by Brentan Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales). Their co-stars are Anna Diop (Starfire), Teagan Croft (Raven), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Minka Kelly (Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hawk), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chelsea Zhang (Rose Wilson), and Joshua Orpin (Superboy).

“We received a remarkable response to the reimagined cinematic approach that Titans offers,” said Rosemary Markson, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's senior vice president of television marketing, in a statement. "Titans: The Complete Second Season continues to deliver as fans explore the riveting character development and darker plot lines of familiar DC superheroes and super-villains including Robin, Raven, and many more fan favorites."

Titans Season 2 arrives on Digital, DVD ($24.98), and Blu-ray ($29.98) next Tuesday, March 3.

A third season of Titans is currently in the works.

 

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Titans
Tag: DC Universe
Tag: Jason Todd
Tag: Robin
Tag: Curran Walters
Tag: DC
Tag: Exclusives

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker