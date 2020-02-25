Titans: Explore the dark side of Jason Todd in exclusive S2 home release featurette

Arriving on home video next week, Season 2 of DC Universe's Titans comes with all 13 episodes, as well as a behind-the-scenes featurette that explores the character of Jason Todd — aka "the new Robin" — both in the show and in the comics.

SYFY WIRE is excited to debut an exclusive snippet from Jason Todd: Fate by the Fans, where Greg Walker (executive producer), Bryan Hill (executive story editor), Dan DiDio (former DC co-publisher), and Denny O'Neill (former DC editor) talk about how Jason was not able to live up to the standard of Robin that Dick Grayson had first set as Batman's original protégée. They also touch on how Todd became a much darker and more violent version of the Caped Crusader's iconic sidekick.

"Those are big shoes to fill," says Hill in the video below.

Watch now:

Video of Titans Season 2 Exclusive Clip - Jason Todd: Fate By The Fans | SYFY WIRE

In the live-action series, Todd is portrayed by Curran Walters (Supergirl). His predecessor, Dick Grayson (aka "Nightwing"), is played by Brentan Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales). Their co-stars are Anna Diop (Starfire), Teagan Croft (Raven), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Minka Kelly (Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hawk), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chelsea Zhang (Rose Wilson), and Joshua Orpin (Superboy).

“We received a remarkable response to the reimagined cinematic approach that Titans offers,” said Rosemary Markson, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's senior vice president of television marketing, in a statement. "Titans: The Complete Second Season continues to deliver as fans explore the riveting character development and darker plot lines of familiar DC superheroes and super-villains including Robin, Raven, and many more fan favorites."

Titans Season 2 arrives on Digital, DVD ($24.98), and Blu-ray ($29.98) next Tuesday, March 3.

A third season of Titans is currently in the works.