WIRE Buzz: TMNT goes BTTF for new comic; Doctor Who teases multi-platform story-verse; more

The heroes in the half shell are about to fast-forward to the future with a new story arc — one that’s got deep roots going all the way back to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ earliest comic book days.

Original TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman is working on a new miniseries titled The Last Ronin, reviving a long-lost idea he and co-creator Peter Laird first had back when the Turtles were just discovering a taste for pizza. The upcoming five-issue comics series from IDW will be co-written by Eastman and Tom Waltz, with art from Andy Kuhn.

IDW Publishing shared the new series' cover image online, and it definitely shows the Turtles’ darker, graphic novel side:

Credit: IDW Publishing

Via THR, which first reported the news, The Last Ronin will be set in the year 2040 and revisits a 33-year-old idea — one that Eastman said he’s long wanted to flesh out in the comics.

After rediscovering a story he and Laird had written back in 1987, which was originally set in 2017, Eastman said he “drifted back to a very different time in TMNT history — back when it was all about the comics, mostly just Peter and I writing and drawing the issues, pre-everything the world would soon come to know about these characters that we'd created and called the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Describing the new series as “a heartfelt love poem to all the TMNT universes of the past,” Eastman told THR that The Last Ronin glimpses “one possible future” for the stealthy reptilian quartet. The series will reportedly feature five 48-page installments, with three editions planned for the first issue — two with retail-variant cover art. Story details are still light, and, other than the tease that the first issue will arrive sometime this year, no release date has yet been set — so stay tuned.

The Who-verse is about to expand in a big way. BBC has just revealed an ambitious multi-platform Doctor Who story event titled Time Lord Victorious, a new Doctor Who lore world set to be “told across audio, novels, comics, vinyl, digital, immersive theatre, escape rooms and games,” the network announced via the Doctor Who website.

Credit: BBC

Set to kick off in September, the 12-week event will rope in Doctors Eight, Nine, and Ten, each of whom must travel “across Space and Time” during the Dark Times that heralded the universe’s very start — “when even the Eternals were young,” BBC teases. Featuring familiar monsters (yes, there’ll be Daleks) and companion Rose Tyler, the Doctors will set off on a time-limited mission to “defend the universe from a terrible race.”

According to the BBC, more details will come along as the start date nears, but weaving together the Time Lord Victorious story will involve “audio, novels, comics, vinyl, digital, immersive theatre, escape rooms and games” — in other words, pretty much every type of media platform where Doctor Who already has a presence. BBC hypes the event as a non-stop immersion in a new Doctor Who tale, one that’ll saturate “products and experiences” from September all the way to the story’s conclusion in January of next year. September's not far off, but we can't wait for what sounds like a major Who expansion. Where's a time-hopping TARDIS when you need one?

Finally, we may not know where in the world Carmen Sandiego is right this second, but at least we know the stealthy 1990s hero will be coming back to Netflix. The streaming giant has just announced it’s renewing our hero's eponymous animated series for a third season, meaning those more villainous types at V.I.L.E. aren’t off the hook just yet.

Kari Wahlgren, who voices Tigress on the show, tweeted out the news with an official first glimpse at key art from the upcoming season, which comes on the heels of the 10-episode Carmen Sandiego cycle that landed at Netflix back in October of last year:

Netflix hasn’t revealed when to expect the mysteries to begin anew. But they'll pick up where they left off, with last season’s dark cliffhanger ending that saw Carmen (voiced by Gina Rodriguez) discovering the seriously messed-up truth about her parent’s past. The gap between Seasons 1 and 2 ended up leaving fans with only about a 10-month wait, so here’s hoping we’ll be seeing red with Carmen sooner rather than later.