Toy Story 4 is a road trip story with Woody and the gang in latest trailer

Toy Story 4 isn’t just the evolution of a series most thought had ended with its Andy-based trilogy — it’s a whole new kind of adventure for Pixar’s iconic living toys. With the release of today’s second plot-filled trailer, fans can rest assured that the film won’t be rehashing anything. Except for how awesome Keanu Reeves is, of course.

Directed by Josh Cooley, Toy Story 4 follows Woody, Buzz, and the gang as they attempt to retrieve Forky and maintain Bonnie’s happiness after Forky gets lost on a road trip. They end up at a carnival, an antique store, and on the lonely road — and now we can see a little bit of the RV-based connective tissue driving the toys’ trip around the world.

Take a look:

Video of Toy Story 4 | Official Trailer 2

Aside from a toy motorcycle stunt jump and a hypothetical plushed animal assault, the new trailer seems to fit right in with all the theories and assumptions made from previous footage of the film. Bo Peep somehow seems even cooler this time around, which is nice for a character that’s gotten the short end of the crook during the past three films.

We’ve also got a few new official photos to show off, one depicting Bo Peep and Woody heading inside an old pinball machine to an ad hoc toy meeting place (that’s also their secret base inside the antique store). The other shows off a new look at Woody and Forky, the latter of which is the impromptu toy created during Bonnie’s kindergarten orientation:

Source: Disney/Pixar

Source: Disney/Pixar

Toy Story 4 takes the toys on the road starting June 21.