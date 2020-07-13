WIRE Buzz: Transformers goes Top Gun; Assassin's Creed Valhalla prequel comic; Cursed

The newest member of the Autobots is...Tom Cruise? Well, kind of, as the beloved toy/movie/show about vehicular robots Transformers crosses over with a movie with equal '80s nostalgia for fans: Top Gun. The collaboration between the two retro franchises results in a new robotic character and toy, Maverick.

However, as a release is quick to point out, this is not the same Maverick as Cruise's Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Bummer. The idea of bending Cruise's head back into a cockpit is an exciting one. However, the new 'bot does have a tie to Cruise's hero: he can take the form of the original Top Gun's Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet.

Take a look:

Source: Hasbro

That's before he transforms, that is. When he does (as seen below) he can play with the included motorcycle and volleyball accessories. Really!

Source: Hasbro

The new 7" tall Autobot is available to pre-order now and will run fans $49.99 as they enter the Danger Zone.

Maverick hits stores on Oct. 7.

Next, Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed game — Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the one focused on awesome Vikings — is getting a prequel comic from Dark Horse.

According to a release, the comic (titled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory) will be a three-part adventure written by Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures, Vikings), illustrated by Martin Tunica, and colored by Michael Atiyeh.

Basically, those looking for set-up regarding the Viking villages and kingdoms concerned in the game can look to the escapades and raids of Eivor in the comic. Warnings of a curse and a treasure hunt for steel supplement a bloody, battle-filled book. Here’s the first cover:

Source: Dark Horse

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory #1 drops on Oct. 21.

Finally, Cursed — the show about Nimue AKA the Lady of the Lake (Katherine Langford), based on the book by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller — hasn’t been shying away from its Arthurian awesomeness in its footage, but now the Netflix series is taking fans behind the scenes.

Showing off a giant bear, skull-faced creep, and massive fire — as well as looks at makeup creations on some of its spookiest baddies — this new featurette highlights the Miller and Wheeler take on the classic mythology.

Take a look:

Video of Behind the Scenes of Cursed | Netflix

Cursed also stars Devon Terrell (Arthur) and Gustaf Skarsgård (Merlin), supported by a stacked cast including Daniel Sharman, Sebastian Armesto, Matt Stokoe, Lily Newmark, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Emily Coates, Billy Jenkins, Bella Dayne, and Peter Mullan.

Cursed hits Netflix on July 17.