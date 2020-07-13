WIRE Buzz: Transformers goes Top Gun; Assassin's Creed Valhalla prequel comic; Cursed

The newest member of the Autobots is...Tom Cruise? Well, kind of, as the beloved toy/movie/show about vehicular robots Transformers crosses over with a movie with equal '80s nostalgia for fans: Top Gun. The collaboration between the two retro franchises results in a new robotic character and toy, Maverick.
However, as a release is quick to point out, this is not the same Maverick as Cruise's Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Bummer. The idea of bending Cruise's head back into a cockpit is an exciting one. However, the new 'bot does have a tie to Cruise's hero: he can take the form of the original Top Gun's Northrop Grumman F-14 Tomcat jet.
Take a look:
That's before he transforms, that is. When he does (as seen below) he can play with the included motorcycle and volleyball accessories. Really!
The new 7" tall Autobot is available to pre-order now and will run fans $49.99 as they enter the Danger Zone.
Maverick hits stores on Oct. 7.
Next, Ubisoft’s upcoming Assassin’s Creed game — Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the one focused on awesome Vikings — is getting a prequel comic from Dark Horse.
According to a release, the comic (titled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory) will be a three-part adventure written by Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures, Vikings), illustrated by Martin Tunica, and colored by Michael Atiyeh.
Basically, those looking for set-up regarding the Viking villages and kingdoms concerned in the game can look to the escapades and raids of Eivor in the comic. Warnings of a curse and a treasure hunt for steel supplement a bloody, battle-filled book. Here’s the first cover:
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Song of Glory #1 drops on Oct. 21.
Finally, Cursed — the show about Nimue AKA the Lady of the Lake (Katherine Langford), based on the book by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller — hasn’t been shying away from its Arthurian awesomeness in its footage, but now the Netflix series is taking fans behind the scenes.
Showing off a giant bear, skull-faced creep, and massive fire — as well as looks at makeup creations on some of its spookiest baddies — this new featurette highlights the Miller and Wheeler take on the classic mythology.
Take a look:
Cursed also stars Devon Terrell (Arthur) and Gustaf Skarsgård (Merlin), supported by a stacked cast including Daniel Sharman, Sebastian Armesto, Matt Stokoe, Lily Newmark, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Emily Coates, Billy Jenkins, Bella Dayne, and Peter Mullan.
Cursed hits Netflix on July 17.