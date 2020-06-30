Katherine Langford fights to save magic in full trailer for Netflix's 'Cursed'

Before there was Arthur, there was Nimue... In the full trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Cursed, we find the future Lady of the Lake (Katherine Langford) fighting to save magic from extinction. Wielding the legendary Excalibur, she battles the Red Paladins, religious fanatics led by Father Carden (Peter Mullan), who make it their mission to eradicate witchcraft from the world.

On a journey to deliver her powerful, albeit cursed, sword to a magic-less Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård), Nimue crosses paths with a young mercenary named...Arthur (Devon Terrell). The trailer can't help but wink to the audience a little when the future king admires Excalibur and says: "This is the kind of sword that gets you noticed." More than you know, Arthur. More than you know.

Check out the latest trailer now:

Video of CURSED (Katherine Langford) | New Trailer | Netflix

Following the Guy Ritchie-ish slo-mo teaser released earlier this month, the full trailer above really fleshes out the show's fantasy world of sweeping vistas, epic battles, strange creatures, and, above all, genre subversion. "You are not some fragile maid," a character reminds Nimue. "You are a warrior." Whether she's weaving and ducking in a heated swordfight or turning plant vines into dangerous tentacles that yank Red Paladins off their horses, our central heroine is not to be trifled with.

Based on the book of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, the series also stars Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk), Lily Newmark (Pym), Matt Stokoe (Gawain) Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon), Bella Dayne (Red Spear), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Catherine Walker, and Billy Jenkins (Squirrel). Wheeler serves as showrunner, producing alongside Miller, Leila Gerstein, Silenn Thomas, and Alex Boden.

Cursed dives onto Netflix Friday, July 17. Season 1 is comprised of 10, one-hour episodes.