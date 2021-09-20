TV THIS WEEK: Doom Patrol, Foundation, Star Wars: Visions and Midnight Mass premiere; new Lost Symbol & more

It's a loaded one for premieres this week, with everything from millennia-spanning epics, weirdo superheroes and a fresh take on Star Wars all buoying a schedule that should keep sci-fi fans locked in.

HBO Max has the Season 3 premiere of its acclaimed series Doom Patrol, which follows a ragtag group of heroes as they take on the weirder threats in the DC universe. Apple TV+ has one of its most ambitious sci-fi projects to date with the debut of Foundation, based on the Isaac Asimov book series. Disney+ continues its animation domination with the premiere of anime Star Wars: Visions, which reimagines the galaxy far, far away in a new form.

Netflix is rolling out its latest high profile horror series with the full season drop of Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass, and NBC is premiering its reality-bending new drama Ordinary Joe, which explores how a man's life could change when one decision leads him down differing paths. Looking past the premieres, we have new episodes of The Lost Symbol and Frogger on Peacock; a new Marvel's What If...? on Disney+; and a new American Horror Story: Double Feature ... plus a whole lot more.

Fill up your queue, set your DVR, and check out the full rundown below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Ordinary Joe (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Way Leads on to Way"

SERIES PREMIERE: After his college graduation, Joe Kimbreau is faced with a pivotal decision that steers his life down three drastically different paths.

Video of First Look: Ordinary Joe Premiere

Star Wars: Visions (Disney Plus), Wednesday - "Series Premiere"

SERIES PREMIERE: Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to Star Wars: Visions - a collection of animated short films. As a first formal venture into anime, each short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.

Video of Star Wars: Visions | Original Trailer | Disney+

The Lost Symbol (Peacock), Thursday - "The Araf"

A young Harvard symbologist must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.

Video of Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol | Langdon Finds The Horrific First Puzzle Piece | Episode 1 Clip

Doom Patrol (HBO Max), Thursday - "Season 3 Premiere"

SEASON PREMIERE: Do you have what it takes to join a super-powered gang of outcasts? Starring Matt Bomer as Negative Man, Joivan Wade as Cyborg, Brendan Fraser as Robotman, Abigail Shapiro as Dorothy, and the legendary Timothy Dalton as The Chief, Season 3 of Doom Patrol is primed to explode.

Video of Doom Patrol Season 3 | Official Trailer | HBO Max

Foundation (Apple TV+), Friday - "Series Premiere"

SERIES PREMIERE: The fate of an entire galaxy rests on the beliefs of Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris). Will his conviction save humanity or doom it? Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Video of Foundation — First Look | Apple TV+

Midnight Mass (Netflix), Friday - Season 1

SERIES PREMIERE: This little island, so sleepy it might be dead. The isolated community on Crockett Island experiences miraculous events - and frightening omens – following the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest. An original series from Mike Flanagan.

Video of Midnight Mass | Official Trailer | Netflix

MONDAY

The Da Vinci Code (SYFY), Monday 7:30 p.m.

A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo da Vinci lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity.

Video of THE DA VINCI CODE - Official Trailer [2006] (HD)

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW), Monday 8 p.m. - "Tones of Home"

Liz and Max continue to search for a way to stop Jones; Michel is worried about Alex; Isobel finds a big piece of the puzzle.

Video of Roswell, New Mexico | Welcome To Earth | The CW

Ordinary Joe (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "Way Leads on to Way"

Creepshow (AMC), Monday 10 p.m. - "The Right Snuff; Sibling Rivalry"

Season 2 of the Shudder hit comes to cable: A misunderstanding in space ensures two astronauts go down in history for all the worst reasons; Lola is convinced her brother is trying to kill her but she's worried about the wrong monster.

Video of Creepshow Season 2 - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Series

TUESDAY

DC's Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Summer School: Chapter Seven"

When the guilt over Brainwave's death becomes too much to handle, Yolanda is forced to make a heartbreaking decision.

Video of DC’s Stargirl: Exclusive Sneak Peek of the Shadowlands | DC FanDome

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Blind Spots"

Kelly is horrified when the Ormfell building implodes, injuring many in the community; Kelly embraces her power and fully steps into her role as Guardian.

Video of Supergirl | Azie Tesfai: Writing Episode 612 | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Marvel's What If…? (Disney+), Wednesday - "Episode 7"

Flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios' first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; AC Bradley is head writer.

Video of Mid-Season Sneak Peek | Marvel Studios&#039; What If...? | Disney+

Star Wars: Visions (Disney Plus), Wednesday - "Series Premiere"

Riverdale (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Chapter Ninety-Three: Dance of Death"

After learning that a friend has gone missing, Tabitha enlists help from Jughead and Betty to investigate the disappearance; Penelope plants doubt in Kevin's mind, which leads him to confront Cheryl about the ministry.

Video of Riverdale | Season 5 Episode 17 | Dance Of Death Promo | The CW

Archer (FXX), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Dingo, Baby, et Cetera"

Lana makes rookie mistakes as ghosts from Archer's past haunt him on a special mission.

Video of Archer | Shots - Season 12 Ep.5 Preview | FXX

American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "Winter Kills"

Ursula devises a sinister plan; the Gardners write their final act.

Video of American Horror Story: Double Feature | Gaslight - Season 10 Ep. 5 Preview | FX

THURSDAY

The Lost Symbol (Peacock), Thursday - "The Araf"

Doom Patrol (HBO Max), Thursday - "Season 3 Premiere"

Frogger (Peacock), Thursday - "New Episode"

A competition series bringing the beloved 1980s video game to life as contestants leverage both strategy and strength to take on supersized crossings amid daring obstacles, featuring epic landings and hilarious wipeouts along the way.

Video of Frogger | Lily Pad Wipeouts, Hop Highways, and Splashing Swamps: Meet the Ribbit River

Titans (HBO Max), Thursday - "Souls"

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

Video of Harry Potter, Suicide Squad, Titans S3, Doom Patrol S3 &amp; More | New on HBO Max | September 2021

The Outpost (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "Guardian of the Asterkinj"

Talon and Luna must make a very difficult choice; Zed returns to the outpost with a heavy burden.

Video of The Outpost | Season 4 Episode 10 | Destruction Scene | The CW

What We Do in the Shadows (FX), Thursday 10 p.m. - "The Chamber of Judgement"

Justice is served, both vampirically and also in small claims court.

Video of Nadja the Vampire&#039;s Pep Talk | What We Do in the Shadows | FX #shorts

FRIDAY

Foundation (Apple TV+), Friday - "Series Premiere"

Midnight Mass (Netflix), Friday - Season 1

Enemy of the State (SYFY), Friday 7 p.m.

A former NSA operative (Gene Hackman) aids the innocent victim (Will Smith) of a politically motivated assassination cover-up.

Video of Enemy of the State (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

SATURDAY

Cult of Chucky (USA), Saturday 7 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Chucky returns to terrorize his human victim, Nica, who is confined to an asylum for the criminally insane. Meanwhile, the killer doll has some scores to settle with his old enemies, with the help of his former wife.

Video of Cult of Chucky Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers

SUNDAY

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8 p.m. - "The Star of the Backstage"

SEASON PREMIERE: A musical comes to life in Springfield as Marge stages a revival of her beloved high school show — but her wonderful memories are threatened by the return of a rival from the past.

Video of Preview: All-Musical Event Starring Kristen Bell | THE SIMPSONS

The Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "On the Inside"

Escaping from walkers, Connie and Virgil hide in a house occupied by mysterious creatures; Pope tests Daryl's loyalty to the Reapers with a conflicting mission; Kelly leaves Alexandria in search of Connie.

Video of Negan Questions Maggie: Sneak Peek Ep. 1105 | The Walking Dead

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30 p.m. - "LASIK Instinct"

SEASON PREMIERE: With her vision waning, Lois elects to get LASIK surgery but exploits her new disability for monetary gain; Peter, Chris and Stewie must partake in all the activities with Doug that his father neglects.

The Osbournes Want to Believe (Travel), Sunday 10 p.m. - "Playing With Dolls"

Jack attempts to convince Ozzy and Sharon that things aren't as they seem with video evidence of haunted dolls, poltergeist activity, a Russian UFO and a ghostly grandma; Jack's dog, Doug, joins the party for some moral support.

Talking Dead (AMC), Sunday 10 p.m. - "On The Walking Dead 1106"

Yvette Nicole Brown and Lauren Ridloff discuss the Season 11 episode of "The Walking Dead," "On the Inside"; host Chris Hardwick.

