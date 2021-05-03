TV THIS WEEK: Jupiter's Legacy and The Bad Batch premiere; plus Van Helsing, Debris, Manifest & more

One of the most ambitious superhero stories ever attempted in live action launches on Netflix this week, while a fan favorite Star Wars franchise comes back to life for more adventures — and more in TV This Week.

Arguably the biggest premiere this week is Jupiter's Legacy on Netflix, the massive adaptation of Mark Millar's acclaimed original superhero comic series. This week also brings the long-awaited premiere of Clone Wars spinoff series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which (fittingly) kicks off on May the 4th. Digging deeper, we have a new Van Helsing on SYFY; a double header of Manifest episodes; and the conclusion to a jaw-dropping cliffhanger on Debris.

The CW is bringing its A-game this week, with new episodes of The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Supergirl and more on the lineup. CBS has a new Clarice and SYFY has a few fan favorite movies with Ant-Man and White House Down on the schedule.

Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching.

HIGHLIGHTS

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "I Am Icarus"

The mystery deepens as Bryan and Finola attempt to right what has gone wrong and prevent the fabric of reality from unwinding.

Video of George Reveals a Game-Changer to Bryan and Finola - Debris

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+), Tuesday - "Episode 101"

Follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Video of Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Official Trailer | Disney+

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Precious Cargo"

Michaela questions Ben's developing relationship with Eureka; a new adversarial group suspicious of Ben takes drastic measures to gain answers; Saanvi proves her worth through a scientific breakthrough; Angelina reaches a breaking point.

Video of Vance Asks Ben How Much He&#039;s Willing to Sacrifice to Get to the Truth - Manifest

Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix), Friday - Season 1

They're the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply. Starring Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels and Leslie Bibb.

Video of Jupiter’s Legacy | Official Trailer | Netflix

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "State of the Union"

Axel and Julius awaken in the Sunshine Unit, where a familiar face reveals the truth about their injuries; at Fort Collins, Violet and Ivory must convince their captors they are not traitors.

Video of Jack Finds and Confronts The Dark One | Van Helsing | SYFY

MONDAY

Black Lightning (The CW), Monday 9 p.m. - "The Book of Reunification: Chapter One"

Black Lightning sends Gambi an SOS; Lynn finds herself in some serious trouble.

Video of Black Lightning | Jordan Calloway: Painkiller | The CW

Debris (NBC), Monday 10 p.m. - "I Am Icarus"

TUESDAY

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+), Tuesday - "Episode 101"

The Flash (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "The People V. Killer Frost"

With Frost facing an unjust punishment for her past crimes, Caitlin goes to great lengths to save her sister; Barry's efforts to protect Speed Force Nora lead to a shocking discovery.

Video of The Flash | My CW Story: Rain | The CW

Supergirl (The CW), Tuesday 9 p.m. - "Prom Again!"

Flashbacks reveal young Kara experiencing kryptonite for the first time; Nia and Brainy are trapped by invading aliens; a young Cat Grant may be the reason Supergirl never gets out of the Phantom Zone.

Video of Supergirl | Nicole Maines: Dreamer | The CW

The Kid Detective (Starz), Tuesday 9 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A once-celebrated kid detective, now 31, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity. But a naive client brings him his first adult case -- to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend.

Video of THE KID DETECTIVE - Official Trailer (HD) - In Theaters October 16

WEDNESDAY

Kung Fu (The CW), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "Sanctuary"

An officer-involved shooting in Chinatown sends shock waves through the community; Mei-Li and Jin are forced to revisit a traumatic experience from their past; Nicky and Henry make a startling discovery about the weapons.

Video of Kung Fu Cast - Overcoming Stereotypes | The CW

Transformers: The Last Knight (SYFY), Wednesday 8:30 p.m.

As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet.

Video of Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) - Bumblebee vs Nemesis Prime Scene (7/10) | Movieclips

Nancy Drew (The CW), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "The Siege of the Unseen Specter"

Nancy's birthday dinner with Carson is cut short when Detective Tamura shows up with a warrant to arrest her for contempt of court; George, Bess and Ace work together to summon up one of their ancestors.

Video of Nancy Drew | Season 2 Episode 14 | The Siege Of The Unseen Specter Promo | The CW

Forged in Fire (History), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Civil War Battle"

In this special Civil War themed competition, four smiths must turn either a massive cannonball or small grapeshots into the battle-tested Arkansas Toothpick knife.

THURSDAY

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 8 p.m. - "Precious Cargo"

Ant-Man (SYFY), Thursday 8:30 p.m.

Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) must prevent Dr. Hank Pym's former protégé (Corey Stoll), also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil.

Video of Ant Man In 2 Minutes | SYFY WIRE

Manifest (NBC), Thursday 9 p.m. - "Destination Unknown"

Michaela and Ben join forces to aid a desperate Flight 828 passenger; Saanvi grapples with a discovery at Eureka and the burden of secrecy that comes with it; Grace and Angelina's bond deepens; a maturing Cal enlists Zeke's help in a personal matter.

Video of Ben and Eagan Have to Save a Kid from a Calling Before the Building Collapses - Manifest

Legacies (The CW), Thursday 9 p.m. - "You Can't Run From Who You Are"

After receiving some inspiration from Cleo, Hope and Landon set out on a new mission; when the mission takes an unexpected turn, Josie and Wade step in to lend a hand; Lizzie enlists MG's help to learn more about Finch.

Video of Legacies | Season 3 Episode 3 | &quot;Hello, Brother&quot; Scene | The CW

Clarice (CBS), Thursday 10 p.m. - "Add-a-Bead"

ViCAP investigates what appears to be a suicide of a medical student; Krendler secretly collects a DNA sample from the man he suspects attacked Clarice at Woodhaven.

Video of Clarice - I Won&#039;t Be The Last

FRIDAY

Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix), Friday - Season 1

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+), Friday - "Episode 102"

Follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Video of When We Last Saw the Bad Batch in Star Wars: The Clone Wars | Disney+

Charmed (The CW), Friday 8 p.m. - "Witchful Thinking"

The gang go in search of an ancient relic that will help them cure their magical allergy; Josefina makes an important decision for her future.

Video of Charmed | New Characters, New Adventures | The CW

Greenland (HBO), Friday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: A family embarks on a perilous journey as a planet-killing comet hurtles toward Earth. As the countdown to the global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Video of Greenland | Trailer 2 | On Demand Everywhere December 18th

The Invisible Man (Cinemax), Friday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back.

Video of The Invisible Man - Official Trailer [HD]

Van Helsing (SYFY), Friday 10 p.m. - "State of the Union"

SATURDAY

White House Down (SYFY), Saturday 8:30 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer (Channing Tatum) springs into action to save his child and the president (Jamie Foxx) from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders.

Video of WHITE HOUSE DOWN - Official Trailer

SUNDAY

American Ninja Warrior (NBC), Sunday 7 p.m. - "The American Ninja Warrior Women's Championship"

Twelve elite female competitors battle across two daunting courses; the top four finishers advance to race head-to-head on the power tower, with the winner taking home $50,000 and becoming the first-ever American Ninja Warrior Women's Champion.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Sunday 8 p.m. - "Meat: The Legends"

Ava hopes that her abilities will help lead to locating the aliens spread out on the timeline, which could ultimately lead to Sara; Sara tries to figure out a plan and runs into Amelia Earhart, who could be her ticket home.

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 6 Extended Trailer | The CW

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Zoey's Extraordinary Session"

In therapy, Zoey reflects back on her unexpectedly profound first day working at SPRQPoint.

Video of Zoey and Simon Join Max and Rose for a Double Date - Zoey&#039;s Extraordinary Playlist

Batwoman (The CW), Sunday 9 p.m. - "I'll Give You a Clue"

When Sophie must face a foe from her rookie days with The Crows, Ryan, Mary and Luke are also pulled into the villain's game; the tables turn on Alice when she finds herself in dire circumstances; Jacob continues to revisit the past.

Video of Batwoman | Season 2 Episode 11 | Sophie And Jacob Argue Scene | The CW

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Sunday 9 p.m. - "In Dreams"

Grace wakes up with a case of amnesia and sees what has become of her friends after she has been gone for years; she struggles to put the puzzle pieces together on what has transpired.

Video of Opening Minutes of &#039;The Holding&#039; | Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 611

The Nevers (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Hanged"

As the city buzzes with anticipation over a pending execution, Penance grapples with a moral calling at odds with Amalia's plan; with the two women at a crossroads, the Orphans must decide whom to follow.

Video of The Nevers: Inside the Amalia and Odium Fight | HBO

*TV listing information via Zap2it and network/streaming listings.