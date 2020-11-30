TV THIS WEEK: The Mandalorian, The Hardy Boys, BattleBots and Christmas in Rockefeller

We have Star Wars, Hardy Boys mysteries, fighting robots and even an exploration of how life might've evolved on alien worlds this week — plus some Christmas programming if you're looking for something a bit more warm and fuzzy this time of year.

Disney+ is continuing to rollout the second season of Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which has introduced some true heavy hitters to live action with a story digging deeper than ever into the Jedi canon. Hulu has its moody, mysterious reboot of The Hardy Boys; and Netflix is giving us a peek at the alien worlds we can only imagine with the new science-meets-fiction series Alien Worlds. If you're wanting to robot carnage, Discovery is kicking off a brand new season of BattleBots. Want something a bit more holiday-centric? NBC has the 88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, and ABC has the Disney Holiday Singalong.

Digging deeper, SYFY has a new installment of the puppet-tastic The Movie Show (where the crew takes a deep dive into the horror genre), plus a new Hell Den as part of the TZGZ animation lineup. CBS has the season premiere of MacGyver, The CW has a new Swamp Thing, and Showtime has the network debut of recent horror flick The Turning. CBS All Access is also dropping a fresh Star Trek: Discovery this week.

Plus a whole lot more! Check out the full rundown below and let us know what you'll be watching this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC), Wednesday 8PM

LIVE: The annual tree-lighting ceremony in New York features performances from Dolly Parton, Meghan Trainor, Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge, Tori Kelly, Goo Goo Dolls, Leslie Odom Jr., Dan & Shay, the cast of Ain't Too Proud and the Radio City Rockettes.

Video of Rockefeller Center Tree Prepares for Its Closeup | NBC New York

Alien Worlds (Netflix), Wednesday —Season 1

SERIES PREMIERE: Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.

Video of Alien Worlds Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8PM - "Return of the Bots"

SEASON PREMIERE: Hard-hitting combat returns as 60 teams converge for a tournament of all-out robotic carnage. Jack Barker from End Game finally gets the match he's been waiting for as he squares off with Ray Billings and his lethal bot Tombstone.

Video of The 2020 Season of BattleBots premieres Thursday, December 3rd, 8PM on Discovery!

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Friday - "Chapter 14"

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Video of Inside Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge with Bobby Moynihan and Debra Wilson

The Hardy Boys (Hulu), Friday - Season 1

Every town has its secrets. When the Hardy boys, Frank (16) and Joe (12), arrive in Bridgeport, they set out to uncover the truth behind the recent tragedy that has changed their lives, and in doing so, uncover something much more sinister.

Video of The Hardy Boys - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

MONDAY

The Disney Holiday Singalong (ABC), Monday 8PM

A musical event for the holidays, featuring star-studded performances and animated on-screen lyrics; host Ryan Seacrest.

Video of Disney on Broadway Gets Back to the Stage - The Disney Holiday Singalong

His Dark Materials (HBO), Monday 9PM - "Theft"

Lyra ignores the alethiometer, with dangerous consequences for her and Will; Lee Scoresby's search for Grumman brings an unlikely ally, and the witches seek answers.

Video of His Dark Materials: In The Weeks Ahead (Season 2) | HBO

TUESDAY

Swamp Thing (The CW), Tuesday 8PM - "Brilliant Disguise"

Abby and Alec visit a degraded part of the swamp. Abby ends up getting infected by bacteria, so Alec takes her back to the lab to be checked.

Video of Swamp Thing | Season 1 Episode 7 | Brilliant Disguise Promo | The CW

neXt (Fox), Tuesday 9PM - "File #6"

Shea manages to save Ethan from extreme danger, while Ty makes a difficult decision for his family's safety. Then, LeBlanc takes matters into his own hands to remedy his degenerative brain disease. Also, C.M. and Gina escape the hospital and learn more about each other, Ted makes a risky deal to take over a server farm in Singapore and he uses Abby to access LeBlanc's NEXT hard drive.

Video of Preview: A Bioweapon Could Kill Billions | Season 1 Ep. 6 | NEXT

WEDNESDAY

Alien Worlds (Netflix), Wednesday — Season 1

See more in our "Highlights section above.

88th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC), Wednesday 8PM

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Lost Relics Of The Knights Templar (Discovery), Wednesday 10:08PM - "Raiders of the Holy Grail"

Treasure hunters retrace the investigations of Nazi relic hunters who searched for the Holy Grail and other lost Templar relics. Their expedition reveals just how close the Nazis came to uncovering groundbreaking Templar secrets.

THURSDAY

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access), Thursday - "The Sanctuary"

The latest episode of the live action Star Trek series, picking up with the future of the Trek universe in the far-flung future.

Video of Star Trek: Discovery | How New Creatures Build On Star Trek Canon

BattleBots (Discovery), Thursday 8PM - "Return of the Bots"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

Rocket Around the Xmas Tree (Discovery), Thursday 10PM - "Oh, Tannen-Bomb!"

SERIES PREMIERE: Three teams of merry masterminds compete to see who can pack their pines with the most firepower, save Christmas Town from an Abominable Snowman and send toy soldiers to the gifting front lines; missing the mark gets their names on the naughty list.

Video of Discovery HD US Christmas Avert 2020 Rocket Around the X-Mas Tree

The Movie Show (SYFY), Thursday 10PM - "The Movie Show Does Horror"

Deb and Wade discuss Halloween, and a killer is on the loose in the studio.

Video of The Movie Show | FULL EPISODE: Episode 1 - The Movie Show Does Big Sharks | SYFY

FRIDAY

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Friday - "Chapter 14"

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

The Hardy Boys (Hulu), Friday - Season 1

See more in our "Highlights" section above.

MacGyver (CBS), Friday 8PM - "Resort + Desi + Riley + Window Cleaner + Witness"

SEASON PREMIERE: Mac and the team infiltrate a glamorous hotel used as an international hideout for criminals to find a woman with vital information on Codex. However, their target has a new secret identity, including a completely new face. Fifth season premiere.

Video of MacGyver Season 5 Promo (HD)

SATURDAY

The Turning (Showtime), Saturday 9PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate's dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity.

Video of The Turning - Official Trailer

Hell Den (SYFY), Saturday 11PM - "A Long Strange Trip"

The gang takes a psychedelic trip, making the world weirder than usual.

Video of 5 Reasons To Crash The Hell Den Watch Party | Saturdays At Midnight | SYFY | TZGZ

TZGZ Shorts (SYFY), Saturday 11:45PM

Mythical quests, weird science and alien advice.

Video of 7 Reasons To Obsess Over Magical Girl Friendship Squad | TZGZ | SYFY

SUNDAY

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (FX), Sunday 8PM

NETWORK PREMIERE: When the Whos decide to make Christmas bigger, louder and brighter, the disgruntled Grinch hatches a scheme to pose as Santa Claus, steal Christmas and silence their holiday cheer once and for all.

Video of The Grinch | Official Trailer [HD] | Illumination

The Simpsons (Fox), Sunday 8PM - "Sorry Not Sorry"

Lisa calls her teacher, Ms. Hoover, a hack and refuses to apologize; Lisa learns Ms. Hoover's private pain.

Video of Chalmers &amp; Skinner Find A Biker Bar | Season 32 Ep. 8 | THE SIMPSONS

Pandora (The CW), Sunday 8PM - "All Along the Watchtower"

A sci-fi action series set in the year 2199 about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy, where she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human.

Video of Pandora | Season 2 Episode 7 | Why Is This Happening To Me? Scene | The CW

The Outpost (The CW), Sunday 9PM - "She Is Not a God"

Tobin's secret is revealed to Gwynn; Talon learns of a long-lost deadly power; two groups hunt for Yavalla — one group in hopes to find a cure and the other trying to kill.

Video of The Outpost | Season 3 Episode 7 | Why Do You Hate Me? Scene | The CW

Family Guy (Fox), Sunday 9:30PM - "Pawtucket Pat"

Brian's new job as a journalist leads him to uncover that Pawtucket Pat, Quahog's hero and brewery founder, took part in racist actions against Native Americans; the town becomes divided on whether or not to remove the statue that commemorates him.

Video of Preview: A Night Of Christmas Specials | ANIMATION DOMINATION ON FOX

*TV listing information via TV Guide, Zap2it, network listings.