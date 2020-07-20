TV THIS WEEK: Wynonna Earp finally returns, Blindspot comes to an end, Hellboy, & more

Get ready to put down some demons, because Wynonna Earp is finally back to drop quips and evil beings — probably a whole lot of both.

The big story this week is the long-awaited return of fan-favorite series Wynonna Earp on SYFY, which fans have been waiting since 2018 to see back for a few more adventures. Fans will get a fresh batch of episodes, leading up to a midseason finale — and hopefully more soon, assuming production can eventually resume due to the pandemic. If you’re looking for series-enders, NBC’s long-running Blindspot comes to an end this week with its 100th episode. We’re guessing the mystery thriller probably has a few more twists left in the tank.

Digging deeper, ABC has a new episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that teams Daisy and Coulson up as they dip back into the time stream for some loop action; SYFY has a new episode of SYFY WIRE's The Great Debate; Fox has a new Ultimate Tag; DC Universe/HBO Max has a new Doom Patrol; and AMC has a new NOS4A2.

If movies are more your thing, we also have a few of those hitting the airwaves. The Hellboy reboot makes its network premiere on Cinemax; Solo: A Star Wars Story comes to basic cable on TNT; and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation hits FX for some kid-friendly fun.

HIGHLIGHTS

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Wednesday 10 p.m. - "As I Have Always Been"

A time storm ravages the Zephyr, propelling it toward destruction while simultaneously forcing Daisy and Coulson to relive their failed attempts to save the team over and over, until they find a solution or are swallowed by the storm. Making it to their next destination will take trust, courage and sacrifice from everyone on board, but it will all come down to having enough time.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Agents of SHIELD 7x09 Promo &quot;As I Have Always Been&quot; (HD) Season 7 Episode 9 Promo

Blindspot (NBC), Thursday 9 p.m. - "Iunne Ennui"

SERIES FINALE: The 100th and final episode. Turn off your mind relax and float downstream, it is not dying. It is not dying.

Video of Blindspot 5x11 Promo &quot;Iunne Ennul&quot; (HD) Season 5 Episode 11 Promo Series Finale

SYFY WIRE’s The Great Debate (SYFY), Thursday 11 p.m. - "Camp Debate Lake"

Panelists duke it out over horror movie tropes and iconic scary-good moments.

Video of SYFY WIRE&#039;s The Great Debate | Episode 5 Deleted Scene | Feat. Maude Garrett And Matt Kirshen | SYFY

Hellboy (Cinemax), Friday 9 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who's out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world.

Video of Hellboy (2019 Movie) New Trailer “Red Band” – David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane

Wynonna Earp (SYFY), Sunday 10 p.m. - "Season 4 Premiere"

SEASON PREMIERE: Wyatt Earp's great granddaughter battles demons with unique abilities and dysfunctional allies.

Video of Wynonna Earp | Official Season 4 Trailer (UNCENSORED) | Premieres Sunday July 26 At 10/9c | SYFY

MONDAY

The Titan Games (NBC), Monday 8 p.m. - "East Region 2: A Surprise For Dwayne"

The Eastern region begins with athletes vying for their chance on Mt. Olympus, where the winners will battle Dwayne Johnson's hand-picked pro-athlete Titans: Olympic gold medal-winning snowboarder Hannah Teter and five-time UFC champ Tyron Woodley.

Video of Andrew Hanus and Ryan Steenberg Go for It on Kick Out - The Titan Games

Beyond the Unknown (Travel), Monday 10 p.m. - "Killer’s Curse, Iron Maider and Edison’s Little Monsters"

This episode spotlights H. H. Holmes, America's first serial killer, who was sentenced to death by hanging after being convicted of murder and insurance fraud throughout the country. In 2011, a construction crew digging up a decades-old parking lot uncovers the corpse of a woman who appears to have died less than a week ago. In 1967 New Jersey, curators at the Thomas Edison national historical Park discover a mysterious ring in the prolific inventor's west orange laboratory.

TUESDAY

Stargirl (The CW), Tuesday 8 p.m. - "Brainwave Jr."

As Henry Jr. hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his family's past force him to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Courtney, Yolanda, Beth, and Rick's latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA. Finally, tensions between Pat and Barbara force her to revisit her own past.

Video of DC&#039;s Stargirl | Season 1 Episode 10 | Brainwave Jr. Promo | The CW

WEDNESDAY

Expedition Unknown: Uncovered (Discovery), Wednesday 8 p.m. - "The Secret Solved"

The mystery of one of The Secret's most difficult puzzles might finally be solved. Josh Gates has been tracking the answer for years across the United States, not knowing that the solution might be in his own hometown.

Ultimate Tag (Fox), Wednesday 9 p.m. - "Never Stop"

Six more contestants enter the Tag Arena for a test of skill and endurance, eyeing a $10,000 prize as they outrun elite Taggers with a range of jaw-dropping skills. The NFL's Watt brothers (J.J., T.J. and Derek) host.

Video of Extended Play: Dome Tag | Season 1 Ep. 8 | ULTIMATE TAG

THURSDAY

Doom Patrol (DC Universe/HBO Max), Thursday - "Dumb Patrol"

Miranda helps protect the Doom Patrol from some truly terrible ideas after a mysterious package arrives at Doom Manor. Rita's visit to the Cloverton beekeeper leads her to confront her lingering mommy issues. While on his way back to the manor, Cliff ends up stuck on the side of the road — literally. Niles heads north to find Dorothy's mother.

Video of Doom Patrol 2x07 Promo &quot;Dumb Patrol&quot; (HD) DC Superhero series

Killer Camp (The CW), Thursday 8 p.m. - "One in the Eye For the Killer"

The campmates try to recover from the previous night's shocking killing as their suspicions see bromances broken, alliances forged, and a relationship blossoms. The campmates are tied up in a disgusting mud pit for cash and get crazy competitive on the lake in Paddlebrawl as they attempt to win vital clues to the killer's identity.

Video of Killer Camp | Really Hurt | Season Trailer | The CW

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

The UnXplained (History), Saturday 9 p.m. - "Mysterious Curses"

A look at whether mysterious curses really have the power to bring humans harm.

Video of The UnXplained: Cats Use PSYCHIC TRACKING to Follow Humans (Season 1) | History

Hotel Paranormal (Travel), Saturday 10 p.m. - "Paranormal Target"

A hotel security guard is forced to confront a paranormal entity. Two hikers are chased through a haunted forest.

SUNDAY

Solo: A Star Wars Story (TNT), Sunday 6 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: Young Han Solo and his gang of smugglers devise a daring plan to steal coaxium from the planet Kessel. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission — the Millennium Falcon.

Video of Solo: A Star Wars Story Official Trailer

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (FX), Sunday 8 p.m.

NETWORK PREMIERE: He’s going to need a vacation after this vacation.

Video of HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION - Official Trailer (HD)

Perry Mason (HBO), Sunday 9 p.m. - "Chapter Six"

A damning witness testimony begins Emily's trial; Della and Strickland investigate a potential connection between Detective Ennis and Charlie's kidnappers; Mason considers betraying Drake's trust.

Video of Perry Mason: Official Trailer | HBO

NOS4A2 (BBC America/AMC), Sunday 10 p.m. - "The Hourglass"

Maggie puts herself in danger attempting to take a dark strong creative off the board; Vic and Lou work to repair Vic's knife; Linda and Chris grapple with Vic's gift; Wayne makes a mysterious friend.

Video of &#039;It&#039;s Just One Guy&#039; Sneak Peek Ep. 205 | NOS4A2

