Twilight Zone: Get Out's Betty Gabriel, Deadpool 2's Zazie Beetz join reboot

Buzz for Jordan Peele’s CBS All Access reboot of The Twilight Zone is at an all-time high, with the first trailer setting the internet ablaze and the endless stream of high-profile casting news adding star after star to the anthology series. Now those familiar with Peele’s film debut will recognize one of its best parts as Get Out’s Betty Gabriel has joined The Twilight Zone alongside Zazie Beetz.

According to a release, Gabriel and Deadpool 2’s Beetz (also known for her work on Atlanta and the upcoming Joker film) will be in this season of The Twilight Zone — which is great news for those blown away by Gabriel’s breakout performance as the tragic and creepy housekeeper Georgina in Peele’s Oscar-winning directorial debut.

While there’s no word on either of these actresses’ characters, they will be starring in the same episode — so at least you’ll be able to plan around your favorite stars in case you’re after one of the many other genre favorites coming to The Twilight Zone like John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Kumail Nanjiani, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Jacob Tremblay, Jessica Williams, or Steven Yeun.

Perhaps Beetz will be toning it down from her recent superheroics while Gabriel plays someone in between her badass Westworld security enforcer and her complexly confined Get Out maid.

All we know for sure is that Jordan Peele certainly has a lot of clout when it comes to casting, as seemingly everyone on the rise or already at the top has signed on for the supernatural series.

The Twilight Zone invites you into its first two episodes when it launches on April 1.