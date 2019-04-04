Ultraman's 10 wildest monster enemies

In Netflix's newly-released anime version of Ultraman, newly-minted Ultraman Shinjiro Hayata has a big problem: he doesn't want to kill monsters. It's hard to blame him, though: the monsters he faces aren't the traditional evil kaiju confronted by his predecessors — they're man-sized, intelligent, and most often hiding away in Tokyo's Alien City just trying to get by. Many of them plead for their lives before they're dispatched, which can give any power-armored protagonist pause.

It's a novel approach to the long-running Japanese tokusatsu series, which has existed in one form or another since 1965. In the old days, episodes followed a strict formula: giant monster shows up; our hero turns into Ultraman and grows big; and suplexes said beastie into oblivion.

While the new Ultraman takes a more unconventional approach, humanizing the creatures and turning the battles into gory street fights with powered armor, there's nothing quite like sitting down and watching two men in rubber outfits just go to town on each other. Either way, the new Ultraman has us in the mood to revisit some of the show's most interesting, important, and just plain weird kaiju in the series' history.​