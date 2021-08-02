Let There Be Carnage: Venom and Eddie undergo relationship troubles in official trailer

Eddie Brock and Venom (both played by Tom Hardy) have clearly left the honeymoon phase of their relationship in the official trailer for Sony's Let There Be Carnage.

Mr. Brock, who has gone back to work as a crack-shot investigative journalist, won't allow his alien Symbiote pal to eat every human in sight, which doesn't sit well with the Klyntar native. The two have been playing vigilante throughout the streets of San Francisco, but a strict diet of bad guys apprently isn't enough to satisfy Venom's voracious appetitie.

“They are now what is, in effect, the Odd Couple stage of their relationship,” the film's director, Andy Serkis, told IGN back in May. “They've been together for... a year and a half, say, since the last story. And they're figuring out how to be with each other. And it's like living with this maniac toddler. Eddie is really struggling. He can't concentrate. He's trying to get on with work. And he, of course, only thinks about himself anyway, on the whole."

Not exactly the best time to be having domestic troubles because there's now a deranged serial killer — Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) — on the loose, and he's currently playing host to another extra-terrestrial parasite. Together, they form Carnage, a being with an insatiable bloodlust and the transformative body horror of John Carpenter's The Thing.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE - Official Trailer 2 (HD)

Carnage isn't the only super-powered being we'll meet in the Marvel-inspired follow-up. Francis Barriston — aka Shriek (played by Bond alum Naomie Harris) — is also making her big screen debut in Let There Be Carnage, although it's not clear how she fits into the larger story.

“She's a damaged soul and she really has suffered in her childhood,but there is a real vulnerability about her, and she's in a lot of pain… She's been living in isolation for years, years and years,” Serkis teased to IGN. “With all of these characters, what's so beautifully drawn about them is that they're multi-faceted, they're totally truthful and believable, and yet ... She's dangerous too and I think she has her own sense of fairness and being just, and I think when that line is crossed, then you see a very, very dangerous, dark side to her, and that's what we wanted to do with the character.”

Michelle Williams (All the Money in the World) and Reid Scott (Veep) return as Anne Weying and Dan Lewis, who are now engaged — a development that doesn't sit too well with Eddie who used to date Anne. Stephen Graham (The Irishman) and Sean Delaney (Killing Eve) round out the rest of the principal cast as brand-new characters.

A veteran of the motion-capture world, Serkis (The Lord of the Rings) took over the tentacled franchise reins from Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland). Kelly Marcel wrote the screenplay, enjoying solo credit on this project after co-writing the first movie alongside Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage bonds with theaters everywhere Friday, Sep. 24.