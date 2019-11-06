'Wendy' finds where the wild things are in the Peter Pan reimagining's first trailer

Peter Pan’s Lost Boys (and girls) are headed to, seemingly, a very real island thanks to director Benh Zeitlin’s upcoming film Wendy. Zeitlin, who co-wrote the classic tale’s reimagining with his sister Eliza, takes Wendy (Devin France) and a gaggle of runaways to an island where they can be the bosses. Via train, rowboat, and more, the escaped children are off to find a place where magic lives and flight just might be possible — all while avoiding that biggest sin of all: adulthood.

Those that had their tears jerked by Zeitlin’s first (Oscar-nominated) film, Beasts of the Southern Wild, will likely succumb to first trailer for Wendy. The film flexes its indie bonafides with its soundtrack first and its impressive cast of kids — featuring Yashua Mack, Gage Naquin, Gavin Naquin, Romyri Ross, Ahmad Cage, and Krzysztof Meyn — second.

Take a look:

Video of WENDY | Official Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight

As Wendy seems to travel back and forth between the real world and her island escape — Wendy is shown both hugging a parent and whispering a message saying that she misses and loves them — it seems like the Peter Pan narrative will be bent both towards Where the Wild Things Are and Zeitlin’s history with kids, imagination, and poverty. And also pirates show up, because, well, it’s still Peter Pan.

Wendy flies into theaters on February 28, 2020.