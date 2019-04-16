Latest Stories

When you play the game of thrones, you bang or you die [Strong Female Characters #45]

Apr 16, 2019

All men must die, but we are no men — and we know you've been pulling a Bran Stark sitting in wait for the latest and greatest episode of the SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney celebrate men who aren't afraid to be feminists, break down all that Disney+ news, and are joined by Game of Thrones superfan Katie Wilson to place their bets on who will win the Iron Throne (and Courtney sells them on a theory that it will be Ned Stark's Rapidly Decomposing Head).

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week Fangrrls founder & managing editor Cher Martinetti and contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

