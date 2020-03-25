WIRE Buzz: Angry Birds show pecks Netflix; Bill Burr back for more Mandalorian; more

Netflix is gonna need some anger management with a new animated series based on Rovio's hit Angry Birds games, the streamer announced today.

Titled Angry Birds: Summer Madness, the project (a collaboration between Netflix, Rovio, and CAKE) follows Red, Bomb, and Chuck during their youthful exploits at summer camp. Under the "questionable guidance" of their head counselor, Mighty Eagle, the fowl trio gets up to all kinds of wacky hijinks, including a feud with the green Pigs on the other side of the lake.

“Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world and we’re excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever," said Curtis Lelash, Director of Original Animated Series, Netflix.

“Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy. After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the Angry Birds' first foray into a long-form series. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with CAKE and can't wait to unveil the world of Angry Birds: Summer Madness to viewers on Netflix," added Rovio's CMO Ville Heijari.

There's no word on who will voice the characters. In the feature films based on the game, Red, Chuck, Bomb, and Mighty Eagle were portrayed by Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage, respectively.

Summer Madness will roll out its forty 11-minute episodes sometime next year.

This is the way.

Just after learning that Michael Biehn and Rosario Dawson have joined the cast of The Mandalorian, Deadline has now confirmed that Bill Burr will return for the Disney+ show’s second season. Burr (Breaking Bad) will reprise his role of the double-crossing mercenary Mayfield from the Season 1 episode, “The Prisoner.”

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

Gina Carano and Carl Weathers are also returning to reprise their respective Season 1 roles of Cara Dune and Greef Karga. Biehn (Aliens, The Terminator), will join the cast as a bounty hunter; Rosario Dawson (The Defenders, Trance) will appear as Ahsoka Tano.

Production on the second season of The Mandalorian has wrapped and is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in October.

To help keep us entertained during the endless hours of self-isolation and quarantine, comic book writer Rick Remender (Deadly Class) tweeted out a pitch he had for a Spider-Man arc back in 2009.

The story arc — aptly titled "Pandoras Box" — was rejected by Marvel, but builds up the mythos of the irradiated spider that gave Peter Parker his iconic powers. Intrigued by a similar, yet unrelated incident, the company responsible for the infamous arachnid builds a facility beneath Manhattan where it can run tests on irradiated insects, the intention being to build weapons and/or "super cops."

As a result, volunteers are injected with the DNA from an altered red ant, parasitic worm, black wasp, and toxic beetle. Each one of the men develops "a strange set of powers," but when the parent company is sold and the project forgotten, the volunteers are left in cells below the city. Fed by machines and unable to commit suicide, the men grow insane from their long period of isolation. They're unintentionally let loose on New York when Peter attempts to discover the origin of his abilities.

We can't be the only ones who find this incredibly awesome, right? Remender basically conceived of a Sinister Six-type grouping of villains who are, for all intents and purposes, cousins of Spider-Man. The set-up is ripe for exploring Uncle Ben's "with great power..." refrain.

Marvel not only needs to make this into a comic pronto, it also needs to serve as the basis for a Spider-Man movie down the line. No exceptions!