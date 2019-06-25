WIRE Buzz: Avengers: Endgame rerelease details; Last Night in Soho; more

Welcome to another edition of WIRE Buzz, where we compile all the latest genre news in one convenient place. Transition into your lunch hour with updates on Avengers: Endgame, Last Night in Soho, and the Minecraft film adaptation.

As fate would have it, those stories about Disney rereleasing Avengers: Endgame this weekend were 100 percent accurate. However, since the film is still running in theaters, it's not technically a "rerelease," but a new version of the movie meant to entice audiences to shell out for tickets one last time — an event that will hopefully push the movie past Avatar's all-time record of $2.78 billion at the global box office.

"Starting on Friday, June 28, participating theaters nationwide will hold a Bring Back event for fans to see Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame one more time on the big screen before it finishes its theatrical run," says the official release sent out this morning. "Fans who buy a movie ticket will receive an exclusive piece of Avengers art (available in select theaters and until supplies run out) and will also be treated to a video introduction by director Anthony Russo and an unfinished deleted scene from the film, and it will be a chance for fans to get a head start on the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home via a special sneak peek!"

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

The "Bring Back" name is clearly a reference to how most of Endgame's plot is spent on trying to bring back the people Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped out of existence in last year's Infinity War. The poster (above) features the Iron Man glove that Professor Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) used to restore half of all life in the universe. It's also the gauntlet that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) uses to defeat the Mad Titan once and for all. Sadly, use of the the six Infinity Stones was too much for Stark who perished soon after.

Oh, and the "We love you 3000" tagline is just the perfect way to tug at our heartstrings.

Edgar Wright's next directorial feature, Last Night in Soho, just recruited two major dramatic actors: Terence Stamp and Diana Rigg, Variety has confirmed.

Stamp is perhaps best-known for his turn as the temperamental/egotistical General Zod in 1980's Superman II, while Rigg stands out as the sassy and cunning Olenna Tyrell in HBO's Game of Thrones. More importantly, she played the one and only wife of James Bond (played by George Lazenby) in 1969's On Her Majest's Secret Service.

Credit: Robert Benson/Getty Images For Palm Springs International Film Festival & Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While details about Wright's latest film are just as secretive as the recipe for Coca-Cola at the moment, the cinematic project is described as a "horror-thriller" set in the district of London that gives the movie its title.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, and Synnøve Karlsen have already been cast.

Shooting began in late May. Last Night in Soho opens in theaters sometime next year.

After several turbulent years of production setbacks, Warner Bros. Pictures' film adaptation of Minecraft has found a fresh new screenwriter in the form of Frozen II's Allison Schroeder, THR reports. Schroeder has also lent her writing talents to Hidden Figures and Christopher Robin.

Per the report, producers Roy Lee and Jon Berg are making some major tweaks to the feature alongside the video game's developer, Mojang.

Since the film entered active development in the fall of 2014, four directors (Shawn Levy, Rob McElhenney, and Aaron and Adam Nee) came and went before Peter Sollett was hired by the studio earlier this year. Sollett helmed 2008's Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist as well as episodes of Vinyl, The Path, and Rise.

Credit: Microsoft / Mojang

The Minecraft movie digs its way into theaters March 4, 2022. Of course, that release date is definitely subject to change if the project should encounter any more troubles.