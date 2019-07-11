WIRE Buzz: Bill & Ted get Great Leader; Emile Hirsch just one of the Freaks; more

Bill & Ted face their great leader, and Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, and Grace Park get freaky in the trailer for a new sci-fi thriller, and the set of HBO’s new sci-fi comedy get damaged in a fire in this edition of SYFY’s WIRE Buzz.

First up, Bill & Ted Face the Music has landed its Great Leader! Per Deadline, which broke the excellent news, the Emmy Award-winning Holland Taylor (The Practice, Mr. Mercedes) has been cast as the most powerful person in the universe in the third and upcoming entry in the Bill & Ted film series.

Taylor joins a cast that includes Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Anthony Carrigan, Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, Hal Landon Jr., and Jillian Bell.

Bill & Ted Face the Music follows Bill & Ted as middle-aged dads who must go on another time-traveling adventure with their two daughters (but without Rufus, sadly) to find the inspiration needed to write the best song in the world that will save the universe.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is directing a script by Chris Matheson and Solomon, who wrote the first two films, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991).

Production for Bill & Ted Face the Music has begun, slated for an Aug. 21, 2020 release.

(Via Deadline)

Next, in the trailer for the upcoming Freaks, Lexy Kolker plays 7-year-old Chloe, who’s being kept locked inside her home for her own safety by her father (Emile Hirsch). She’s fascinated by the outside world, where “Abnormals” are apparently some sort of unspecified threat. She also has memories of her mother being taken away by armed men.

Check it out below:

Video of FREAKS (2019) Official Trailer | Sci-fi Horror | Emile Hirsch, Grace Park, Bruce Dern

Chloe also encounters an old man (Bruce Dern) who runs an ice cream truck and tells her he knew her mother. And oh, hey! There’s Grace Park (Battlestar Galactica) in the mix looking intense and reminding us of Peter Coyote’s role in E.T. The Extra Terrestrial.

So, just what the heck is going on here? The trailer does its best to convey a very ominous and mysterious tone.

Well Go USA Entertainment

Written and directed by Adam Stein & Zach Lipovsky, Freaks hits theatres Aug. 23.

A fire that broke out at Warner Bros’ Leavesden studios just outside London has damaged the set of HBO’s new space tourism comedy Avenue 5, the network confirmed.

No injuries have been reported and no other sets were impacted. The cause of the fire, which took 15 hours to extinguish, has not yet been determined.

“The fire at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden has affected one of the sets of HBO’s Avenue 5,” said an HBO spokesperson in an emailed statement. “Production continues as the producers and writers assess the best plan to complete filming of the final two episodes of the series.”

Avenue 5 is a comedy by Veep creator Armando Iannucci set on board a space tourism ship 40 years in the future starring Hugh Laurie as the ship’s captain. Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura, and Ethan Phillips also star.

“On behalf of the entire cast and crew of Avenue 5, I want to thank the firefighters who’ve been working tirelessly throughout the night to keep everyone and everything safe,” said Iannucci in a statement published by media outlets. “I send my thoughts to the residents in the area who were disturbed by the night’s events. It was a beautiful set, but everyone’s safety is the main priority. The season is near completion, and everyone is determined to carry on.”