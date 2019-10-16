WIRE Buzz: Drew Barrymore picks up The Lost Girl YA series; Netflix snaps up Bone comic, more

It’s a far cry from the macabre grown-up comedy of undead people-eating, but Santa Clarita Diet star and all-around entertainment icon Drew Barrymore is getting behind a pair of new projects that have a decidedly more family-friendly focus.

Deadline reports that Barrymore’s Flower Films company will executive produce two series based on separate young adult books, each under a new partnership with Entertainment One. One’s a story of hidden magic and world-unsettling mystery; the other’s a sleuthing coming-of-age tale that follows an unlikely young duo.

Adapted from the book by the same name, an hour-long series based on Anne Ursu’s The Lost Girl will explore the mysterious happenings in a sleepy midwestern town after identical twin sisters Iris and Lark begin to sense that something supernatural and sinister is disturbing the peace. Described as a “darkly-hued, magical” story, The Lost Girl finds the pair putting their unique skills together to uncover the “ominous mystery” behind the strange things that’ve begun threatening their town and making things both big and small disappear.

The other project falls into more conventional YA territory: an adolescent-whodunnit story based on Casey Lyall’s Howard Wallace, PI trilogy. The first book, which follows “an awkward 12-year-old self-styled gumshoe detective” (whose name you can probably guess), is reportedly the basis for the new series, which pairs our unlikely hero with a “savvy city-slicker new girl to solve middle-grade mysteries for hire” — all while trying to cope with the trials and occasional embarrassments that come with going through their awkward growing-up years.

The two projects are just getting underway, so stay tuned for more news about where they might eventually land.

Netflix has broken big news to fans of comics author Jeff Smith’s hugely popular Bone comic book series from the 1990s and beyond, snapping up the award-winning fantasy saga for a new animated show that’s heading for the streaming giant.

Deadline reports that the red-letter streamer has signed on to create a new series based on Bone, which enjoyed an enormously successful run in the 1990s before getting an even bigger book deal in the mid-2000s. Often named on “best-ever” lists of graphic novels and the winner of the Eisner Award and tons more, Bone ran from 1991 to 2004 in its original comics form, before being picked up by Scholastic's Graphix imprint for a hugely well-received graphic novel series that’s ended up selling more than 8 million copies (to date).

Bone combines a whimsical art style and character dynamic with high-concept fantasy tropes to harmonize the story of the three Bone cousins — Fone Bone, Phoney Bone, and Smiley Bone — as they go on epic adventures “through a vast, uncharted desert that gives way to a mysterious valley filled with wonderful and terrifying creatures,” according to the report.

Smith, who previously attempted to bring Bone to life through a long-brewing, but ultimately unsuccessful, deal with Warner Bros., is throwing his full support behind the new Netflix adaptation. “I’ve waited a long time for this,” he said, via the report. “Netflix is the perfect home for Bone. Fans of the books know that the story develops chapter-by-chapter and book-by-book. An animated series is exactly the way to do this! The team at Netflix understands Bone and is committed to doing something special — this is good news for kids and cartoon lovers all over the world.”

There’s no early word on when Bone will show up in your Netflix streaming queue, so for now we’ll watch and wait — and drink plenty of milk.

Finally, if you’ve all but forgotten (or just plain given up) when it comes to waiting out the arrival of a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow, the latest tiny update from director Doug Liman has just appeared to (maybe) keep hope alive.

Liman — a busy guy these days, with multiple TV and movie projects in the works — recently gave CBM a brief status report on the follow-up to the time-looping sci-fi epic starring Tom Cruise and Emma Stone, saying that a script for the sequel is actually finished — and that there may be a window of opportunity to begin working on the new movie, once Cruise’s time in the Mission: Impossible playground reaches a pause.

Asked whether he plans to partner with Cruise for a return to Edge of Tomorrow’s alien-fighting world in the tentatively-titled followup Live Die Repeat and Repeat, Liman affirmed that the best chance to get to work on the sequel will be right after the next two Mission: Impossible movies are in the bag. “I'm hoping,” said Liman. “If we’re going to do it, that would be the time,” adding that “the script is ready” — when (and if) that time finally arrives.

Edge of Tomorrow was praised by critics and had a nice, if not epic, showing at the box office when it released in 2014, so here’s hoping. In the meantime, we’re crossing our fingers that Cruise steers clear of more on-set injuries as we await the arrival of the next two Mission: Impossible films, which Cruise has teased as back-to-back summer releases for 2020 and 2021.