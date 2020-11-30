WIRE Buzz: Ryan Reynolds' time travel team-up first look; sci-fi leads top entertainment IPs; more

According to a recent survey, The Mandalorian, Stranger Things, and Avengers films, are among the biggest entertainment franchises in the world. The survey (whose parameters included boldness, inclusivity and thought-provoking ability) was conducted by National Research Group, a global insights and strategy firm. Most of the Top 20 franchises are genre properties, many of them belonging to Marvel and or/Disney.

“Consumers are ready for entertainment franchises to lean into important cultural conversations and create a new reality — one in which optimism, diversity and curiosity unite rather than divide us,” NRG CEO Jon Penn said in a statement to the trade outlet.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney; Marvel Studios/Disney; Netflix

Check out the full list below:

The Mandalorian

Avengers

Stranger Things

John Wick

Black Panther

Guardians of the Galaxy

The Witcher

Ozark

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Black Widow

Deadpool

Thor

Iron Man

Mario Bros.

Toy Story

Doctor Strange

Spider-Man

Coco

The Lion King

Hamilton

For Gen Z (people between the age of 13-24), SpongeBob SquarePants and Shrek are top picks. This could be due to the fact that both properties have found a second life as internet memes. Variety also cites the top franchises among Black audiences: Black Panther, Black-ish, Insecure, Atlanta, Empire, Black Lightning, Power, Queen Sugar, and Get Out — all of which scored high in terms of cultural representation.

The Adam Project, an upcoming time travel film starring Ryan Reynolds, has officially kicked off production.

The Deadpool star is re-teaming with Free Guy director Shawn Levy for the movie, which will eventually premiere on Netflix. Levy and his 21 Laps production company signed a nine-figure deal with the streamer earlier this month. Reynolds, who recently wrapped photography on Netflix's Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, celebrated the start of the shoot with two first look images, which you can see in the Instagram post below.

First announced in April, The Adam Project centers around a man who travels back in time to team up with his 13-year-old self in an effort to find their father (played by Mark Ruffalo) and save the future. Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Catherine Keener are also part of the cast.

Per Deadline, Netflix is heading to the land down under with Back To The Outback, an animated comedy film with a stacked voice cast of Aussie celebrities (and some non-Aussie ones, too). Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Aislinn Derbez, Diesel Cash La Torraca, Lachlan Ross Power, and Jacki Weaver will all lend their voices to the feature, which is eyeing a fall 2021 debut.

Co-directed by Clare Knight (editor on The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) and Harry Cripps (who also wrote the screenplay), the Madagascar and Great Escape-inspired Outback follows as "a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged for their scales and fangs," writes Deadline.

Fisher leads the menagerie as the voice of Maddie, a poisonous snake, who joins forces with self-assured Thorny Devil lizard Zoe (Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider Frank (Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion Nigel (Imrie). At the last moment, the group is joined by their nemesis, Pretty Boy (Minchin), a cute but obnoxious koala.

"I have always been touched by stories of hidden beauty. Maddie is both uniquely beauty and beast, and to get to present that message in comedy is the icing on the cake," Knight said in a statement.

"Growing up in Australia, I spent a lot of time in the Blue Mountains which has many different types of snakes and spiders, and I always preferred them to the cute cuddly animals, so it’s such a treat to make a film where the heroes are these poisonous but beautiful little creatures. This film is a love letter to Australia’s incredibly diverse and unique wildlife," added Cripps.