WIRE Buzz: Patrick Dempsey back for Enchanted 2; Super Nintendo World delays opening; Duplass Bros. hunt for Sasquatch

How do you know that you love her? Disney's Enchanted sequel is starting to enchant its principal cast. Appearing on Good Morning America Thursday, Patrick Dempsey confirmed that he's returning for the project (officially titled Disenchanted) which hopes to start filming this year.

"I just got the script for the second movie and I'm starting to go through and get notes together. There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting," he said, holding up his copy of the screenplay.

The actor will reprise the role of Robert Philip, a New York City lawyer who fell in love with Amy Adams' Giselle, an animated princess, who finds herself transported to the real world. "Amy Adams is so amazing in that film, it was a fun project to be a part of," Dempsey actor also told GMA.

Credit: Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages) is directing the sequel, which doesn't have a plot synopsis or release date just yet. However, we do know that it will be exclusively released on Disney+. Shankman has also been tapped to helm the Hocus Pocus sequel, which is also confirmed to be a streaming release.

Kevin Lima (A Goofy Movie, Tarzan) directed the 2007 original, which garnered favorable reviews for its meta subversion of Disney tropes. Financially-speaking, the $85 million film went on to become a sleeper hit with over $340 million at the global box office. James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, and Susan Sarandon co-starred.

In a development that shouldn't surprise anyone, Japan's Super Nintendo World has decided to push off its opening amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Universal Studios theme park, which was inspired by Nintendo's greatest franchises (mainly the Super Mario titles) was originally supposed to open early next month. Even with several vaccines available to the general public, the number of inoculations — while promising — isn't able to keep pace with the rising number of viral cases. On top of that, new strains of the novel coronavirus have been identified and while they're not necessarily deadlier, they have proven to be more infectious.

Unfortunately, that all adds up to a delay of the park's grand opening.

Courtesy of Nintendo

According to Polygon, an "emergency declaration" was made in Osaka — where the park is located — following a new spike in COVID cases. Super Nintendo World will be able to open its gates once the state of emergency is over, but if this health crisis has taught us anything, it's that postponements can last for months at a time. For instance, Disneyland still remains dark after closing down last March, although its space is now being used to vaccinate thousands of California residents.

Hulu is expanding its cryptid footprint with Sasquatch, a three-part documentary series from the Duplass Brothers (Cyrus, Jeff, Who Lives at Home) and director Joshua Rofé (Lorena, Swift Current), the Disney-owned platform announced today. Premiering this spring, the non-fiction program explores a 25-year-old triple homicide that is said to have been perpetrated by the famous missing link: Bigfoot. A family-friendly Laika adventure, this ain't, folks.

Investigative journalist David Holthouse first heard the grisly tale while visiting a marijuana farm in Northern California in the early 1990s. On a nearby farm, the story went, three grown men were torn limb-from-limb. Now, almost three decades later, Holthouse "revisits the Redwoods twenty-five years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night," says the official synopsis. "As he pulls at the threads of this story, he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined."

Here's a first look image:

Credit: Hulu

Rofé directed the project and serves as an executive producer along with Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Steven Berger, David Holthouse, and Zach Cregger. M. Elizabeth Hughes is on board as a producer.