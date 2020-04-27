WIRE Buzz: Rise of Skywalker to Disney+ May 4; Ryan Murphy teases AHS Season 10; more

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting Disney+ two months early next Monday in honor of Star Wars Day (aka May the 4th Be With You), Disney confirmed this morning. Once that happens, fans of the galaxy far, far away will have the chance to stream the entire Skywalker Saga in one place.

The date also marks the world premiere of the Clone Wars series finale as well as the first episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-part docuseries about the making of the hit Lucasfilm show from creator Jon Favreau.

Rey and Ben in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

To further mark the occasion, Disney+ "will also honor the artistry of Star Wars with a week-long concept art takeover on the service," reads the release. "Each film and series’ artwork will be updated on May 4th to feature its original concept paintings."

These pieces were drawn by legendary Lucasfilm creatives like Ralph McQuarrie and Doug Chiang.

"On the Disney+ home screen, the animated Star Wars brand tile, viewable on web and connected TV devices, gets upgraded with a new animation that honors the signature hyperspace jump," adds the announcement.

While we don't know much about the tenth season of American Horror Story, co-creator Ryan Murphy has teased the return of a familiar character...or suit, we should say. Posting on Instagram, Murphy unveiled a photo of the shiny "Rubber Man" suit worn by several players throughout the years.

"Coming soon...," reads the caption, perhaps alluding to the release of a trailer or maybe the announcement of a firm premiere date.

Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Anjelica Ross, and Finn Witrock are all returning for the upcoming season. The only newcomer is Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin.

There's no word on when Season 10 will make its debut on FX. In January of this year, the anthology was renewed through Season 13.

Almost a decade after its release, and Ryan Reynolds still isn't over the dud that was his live-action Green Lantern movie. When @oliver___u posted on Twitter that the 2011 DC film was available to rent for less than a dollar on Apple TV, Reynolds advised the fan to "walk away."

Green Lantern is so maligned, in fact, that the actor mercilessly joked about it in both of his Deadpool movies. The second instance saw Wade Wilson traveling back in time just to kill Reynolds' younger self before he could take the role of Hal Jordan.

Helmed by Bond vet Martin Campbell (GoldenEye, Casino Royale), the pre-DCEU origin project was pretty much universally despised by fans and critics alike. As such, it barely made back its large production budget of $200 million. The only real justification for watching is to see a pre-Thor: Ragnarok Taika Waititi play the role of Hal's friend, Thomas Kalmaku.

A Green Lantern TV show from Arrowverse maven Greg Berlanti (he also produced and co-wrote the 2011 film) is in the works at HBO Max.