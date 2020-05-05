WIRE Buzz: New Snowpiercer trailer; AHS S10 switch up; The Walking Dead: World Beyond moves to fall

The latest (and possibly final) trailer for TNT's Snowpiercer TV series has pulled into the station with the best look at its storyline yet. With a mutiny brewing amongst the folks living in squalor at the back of the futuristic train, the show looks like it'll be a familiar (albeit no less entertaining) retread of the 2013 film adaptation of the same name by director Bong Joon-Ho. We even see the punishment of freezing a person's arm in the sub-zero temperatures outside the train if they step out of line.

Daveed Diggs (Velvet Buzzsaw) in leading the revolution as Layton Well, a parallel to Chris Evans' Curtis Everett. Jennifer Connolly (Alita: Battle Angel), on the other hand, plays Melanie Cavil, a member of the upper class cars who is tasked with quelling the rebellion. She's meant to echo Tilda Swinton's Minister Mason, but not as comedically over the top.

Take a look below:

Video of Snowpiercer: Official Trailer | TNT

As revealed by a recent infographic timeline from Titan Comics, the TV show is set eight years before the events of the film. While this means that the budding rebellion seen above is doomed for failure, it doesn't mean knowing the outcome will hinder our enjoyment of seeing an expansion of the lore. If all goes well, the small screen adaptation will serve as a sort of Rogue One-esque lead-in to the movie.

Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Jaylin Fletcher co-star.

Snowpiercer premieres on TNT Sunday, May 17 at 9 p.m. EST.

Despite having a firm cast in place, Season 10 of American Horror Story isn't able to film anything as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep Hollywood projects temporarily shut down. The passage of time isn't hindering the actors' enthusiasm, but it could lead to a major change-up in story.

“A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show,” co-creator Ryan Murphy recently told TheWrap. “So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kathy Bates, Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Anjelica Ross, and Finn Witrock are all attached as the ensemble cast for the upcoming season, whose plot and theme remain shrouded in mystery. All of them, with the exception of Culkin, are veterans of the show.

“You know, nobody so far has called me up and said, ‘OK, we have a plan to move forward for shooting,'” Murphy said. “So until that day, everybody is kind of on pause. I honestly don’t know. But it’s a great season and I know all the actors are champing at the bit to get into it, so that’s all I know.”

The popular FX anthology was renewed through Season 13 earlier this year.

AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond is now looking to premiere this fall, according to a new report from Deadline. The limited two-season spinoff was supposed to arrive last month, but was pushed off as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“We have made some adjustments, moved the Killing Eve premiere up a couple of weeks and, you’re probably aware, moved Walking Dead: World Beyond back into the fourth quarter. We’re finishing post on that, that will be set to go,” AMC COO Ed Carroll said during an analyst call today.

Credit: Jojo Whilden / AMC

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, World Beyond centers on an entire generation of kids who were born after the zombie apocalypse. Living in a heavily fortified community, they know nothing of what the planet was like before it was ravaged by the undead outbreak.

Per Deadline, the first few episodes of Fear the Walking Dead's sixth season are also coming down the pipeline in "the second half," a phrase that presumably means the second half of 2020. Overall shoots in Georgia for the entire Walking Dead franchise are obviously on hold at the moment, but scripts are still being produced in anticipation of restarting production in the near future.

“Writers rooms are open and we will monitor week-to-week, if not day-to-day production schedules. We don’t have any information now," Carroll added.