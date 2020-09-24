WIRE BUZZ: The Call trailer summons horror legends; Batwoman cast grows; Riverdale's kissing safety

Disrespecting the elderly may come with a price, as seen in the trailer for the upcoming horror film The Call, which features horror legends and comes from one of the minds behind Final Destination.

The film revolves around a group of teens who torment Edith and Edward Cranston, an older woman and her husband (played by Insidious' Lin Shaye and Saw's Tobin Bell). However, when Edith passes away, they're invited to the Cranston's house — where Edward reveals that Edith's left them $100,000. However, the only way to receive it is to make a call from their study, and stay on the line for a full minute...

The catch? The call is to the old woman herself, as she's been buried with a phone. What follows next is a fight for survival as the teens try and survive the older woman's supernatural attacks, as it's clear she's out for their lives in revenge for their actions.

Timothy Woodward Jr. directed the film, which was written by Patrick Stibbs, and produced by Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick. The cast of teens includes Chester Rushing (Stranger Things), Erin Sanders (Six Degrees of Separation), Mike Manning (Hidden Springs), and Sloan Morgan Siegel (The Goldbergs).

Bell is best known for playing noted killer John "Jigsaw" Kramer in all eight installments of the Saw franchise.

The Call will be available to view in theaters and drive-ins starting Oct. 2.

Next, it looks like the Javicia Leslie won't be the only new addition to the Batwoman cast when the show returns for its second season.

According to Deadline, actors Leah Gibson (Marvel's Jessica Jones) and Nathan Owens (Devious Maids) will be joining the cast of The CW superhero series in recurring roles, along with the previously announced Shivaani Ghai (Dominion).

Gibson will be taking on the role of Tatiana, a skilled assassin known as "The Whisper" and one of Safiyah's (Ghai) most important henchwomen... who also still has feelings for her powerful boss.

Meanwhile, Owens will play Ocean, a gardener and thinker with a complicated past, who moves to Gotham in search of a fresh start. He's described as a "loyal soldier and fighter." However, there's no news on whether he'll be aligning himself with Ryan Wilder (Leslie's character) as she steps into her new superhero role following Kate Kane's disappearance.

Batwoman has already resumed production on Season 2. No new release date has been set.

And finally, as various shows and movies go back into production following a COVID-induced Hollywood shutdown, there are plenty of new safety protocols in place to keep cast and crew members safe.

The latest actor to offer a peak into the measures being employed on set is Riverdale's KJ Appa (AKA Archie Andrews himself), who posted a video on Instagram that shows him and his co-star Camilla Mendes (Veronica Lodge), rinsing their mouths out with mouth wash for more than at least 30 seconds between each kissing or make out scene. Appa captioned the video: "Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene..."

A few familiar faces also commented on the video. Co-star Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), stated "That shit burns" while now former castmate Skeet Ulrich (Jughead Jones' father F.P.) went lightly NSFW as he teased, "Spit don't swallow."

Riverdale will return for its fifth season in 2021.